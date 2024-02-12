Akin to their namesake, the Sullivans’ brothers, who stuck together no matter what crisis befell them, Sullivans’ students know when to pull together to support their own. Upon hearing the Philippine Islands had been ravaged by Typhoon Haiyan in November, and many students and staff members were grieving for family members, A “Helping Hands for Haiyan” fundraiser, was instituted.



The Sullivans’ Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) offered to sell hands printed in the colors of the Philippine flag. Students wrote messages on the hands which were arranged to make a large replica of the Philippine flag in the school lobby.



One family touched significantly by the tragedy is Herlia Arandia and her son Ryan who is a 5th grade student and a member of the student council at Sullivans. They are still coping with the loss of six family members including two children killed by the typhoon. Several more family members are still missing. Ryan was one student proud to present a donation check from the Sullivans’ PTO to the Red Cross, Thursday, January 23rd. Amanda Rolsen, the Senior Station Manager for the American Red Cross, accepted the donation. In turn, she presented the PTO and school with plaque of recognition noting the donation would assist the millions of people impacted by the typhoon. The students and staff raised $1, 337 for the Philippines.



Yanka Mihaylovski, a 4th grade student summed up a heartfelt message on her Helping Hand, “One finger for hope. Two fingers for peace. Three fingers for people who lost their families. Four fingers for the people who are lost to come back. Five fingers for the Philippines. We will have hope! We will pray for you!”



- Jessica Sparling

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2014 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 06:09 Story ID: 464073 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sullivans Students Lend Helping Hands for Relief Fund, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.