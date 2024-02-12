USS Antietam Awarded Navy-wide Community Service Award

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Antietam (CG 54) was selected in its category for the Navy-wide 2013 Project Good Neighbor Award while in port, forward deployed to Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Dec. 13.



The Navy’s Project Good Neighbor Award recognizes the best year-round volunteer supported program or special project that promotes outreach activities throughout the year to establish and restore hope to communities.



“This award highlights our crew philosophy of achieving total mission accomplishment by professional Sailors,” said Capt. Michael McCartney, Antietam commanding officer. “By their actions, our Sailors routinely demonstrate that America is a caring, giving and useful friend in Japan and throughout the Pacific Rim. Our Sailors truly influence national relationships, one individual at a time.”



Over the course of the last year, more than 1,300 people were served during the ship’s efforts, through more than 840 volunteer hours and 119 crew volunteers. The projects took place in several cities and countries, including Hong Kong, Saipan, Republic of Philippines, Republic of Korea and Japan. Retirement homes, orphanages, special needs centers and hospitals were the main venues for the good-will projects.



“I couldn’t be more proud of our crew,” said Lt. Michael Anderson, Antietam command chaplain. “The fact that our Sailors allocate their precious liberty time toward host nation community service shows great kind-heartedness, dedication and compassion. I am truly honored and humbled to be part of the Antietam team.”



Each year the Navy recognizes shore, sea and overseas commands for outstanding community service projects by presenting awards in five flagship categories: Personal Excellence Partnership; Health, Safety and Fitness; Campaign Drug Free; Project Good Neighbor; and Environmental Stewardship.



“My sincere thanks to all for your continued support of the Navy’s community service program,” said Vice Adm. Scott Swift, Director, Navy Staff. “Please accept my personal ‘Bravo Zulu’ and thanks to the caring and dedicated Sailors, civilians, and families who selflessly volunteered and contributed in improving the quality of life within your communities.”



- Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Declan Barnes, NPASE Japan

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.28.2014 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 06:09 Story ID: 464072 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Antietam Awarded Navy-wide Community Service Award, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.