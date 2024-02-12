NEX Atsugi, Sasebo and Yokosuka Select MyPaymentsPlus for Cashless Meal Payments

Navy Exchanges (NEX) in Atsugi, Sasebo and Yokosuka, Japan, now offer parents and guardians the convenience of making secure, cashless payments online for their children’s school meals through MyPaymentsPlus, an online payment system that also offers mobile apps for smartphones and tablets.



“MyPaymentsPlus gives our students and their families a secure and convenient system to manage their child’s pre-paid school lunch account 24/7,” said Dave Ensor, Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) District Vice President, Japan. “We look forward to providing this new service to families within the community, and hope to help make the lives of busy parents a little simpler.”



Starting in February 2014, with MyPaymentsPlus, parents can:



Manage their child’s Horizon pre-paid school lunch account 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Check account balances and receive reminders and email notifications when an account balance is low.

See what food selections their children are making in the cafeteria to help instill healthy eating habits while at school.

Securely make one-time payments or auto-payments via a MasterCard, Visa or Discover credit or debit card* for meals through MyPaymentsPlus.com, as well as the MyPaymentsPlus app for Apple iOS and Android devices (*transaction fees apply).

Parents will still be able to add money at no charge to their child’s account by visiting the NEX.



For more information or to set up an account, visit the NEX Cash Cage or Customer Service with your child’s DoDEA student ID number, found on a report card or transcript.

