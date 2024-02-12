Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mindfulness Seminar for Stress Reduction and Healthier Living

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.27.2014

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Want to reduce your stress levels? Want to handle your feelings differently? Do you desire more relaxation in your life? Want to increase your resiliency?

    Join us for a special one-day seminar that will teach you researched based skills on mindfulness. We can not control the negatives of life, but we can learn awesome skills that can help us relate to them in more balanced ways.

    Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
    Community Resource Center, Room 220
    Email patricia.chapin@fe.navy.mil, or call 243-7878 to register.

    - Fleet and Family Support Center Yokosuka

    Date Taken: 01.27.2014
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Fleet and Family Support Center
    Fleet Activities Yokosuka

