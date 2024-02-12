Mindfulness Seminar for Stress Reduction and Healthier Living

Want to reduce your stress levels? Want to handle your feelings differently? Do you desire more relaxation in your life? Want to increase your resiliency?



Join us for a special one-day seminar that will teach you researched based skills on mindfulness. We can not control the negatives of life, but we can learn awesome skills that can help us relate to them in more balanced ways.



Friday, Jan. 31, 2014, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Community Resource Center, Room 220

Email patricia.chapin@fe.navy.mil, or call 243-7878 to register.



- Fleet and Family Support Center Yokosuka

Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP