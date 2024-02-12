Forward-Deployed Mass Communication Specialist Wears Father’s ESWS Pin

YOKOSUKA, Japan – Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Liam Kennedy, from Lafayette, In., earned the right to wear an enlisted surface warfare specialist (ESWS) pin while serving aboard the U.S. Navy’s forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Jan. 15.



Kennedy’s pin and the accompanying ceremony were special because he was pinned with and now wears the very same pin his father earned nearly 26 years ago.



“Earning this pin was definitely an accomplishment,” said Kennedy. “It felt like all my hard work finally paid off. What makes this even more special is that my dad sent me the pin he earned back in 1988.”



Kennedy took his father’s decision to heart and plans on keeping his new pin pinned to his chest instead of returning it for safekeeping.



“My dad chose to pass his down to me, it’s sort of a family heirloom now,” said Kennedy. “I’d like to do the same if I have kids and if they decide to join the Navy. I’d like to pass down my pin to them just like my dad did for me.”



Military heritage runs deep in the Kennedy bloodline. His father, Alan, served as an operations specialist in Operation Desert Storm; his grandfather, Alan Kennedy, was as a U.S. Army combat medic while serving in Korea; and his grandfather, Harry Brennan, served as an aviation machinist’s mate in the U.S. Navy.



“I feel like I am carrying on a proud tradition of accomplishments,” said Kennedy. “Just like dad and grandpa did before me, I think I am setting a good example for my family to come by serving in the military and defending my country.”



Kennedy earned his pin only nine months after reporting aboard George Washington.



“It’s a long process to get this pin,” said Kennedy. “It involves a lot of work, studying and testing. I thankfully had a lot of good mentors, friends and strong leadership to guide me in the right direction.”



Kennedy will not be stopping at just one warfare qualification. He plans on continuing to earn more pins through his Navy career.



“Next step is my (enlisted aviation warfare specialist pin),” said Kennedy. “No better time than now, since I am serving aboard an aircraft carrier.”



- Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Matthew Riggs

