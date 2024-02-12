Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRIES Day at Yokosuka Middle School

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.10.2014

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Date: Jan. 23, 2014
    Time: 7:35 a.m.-1 p.m.
    Location: Yokosuka Middle School

    Yokosuka Middle School (YMS) is designating Jan. 23 as FRIES Day. On this day, teachers will introduce FRIES to the students and have them apply it in the various subject areas. So what is FRIES? FRIES is an acronym that stands for:

    • Facts and Figures
    • Reasons
    • Incidents
    • Example and Expert Testimony
    • Sensory Details

    FRIES is part of the YMS continuous school improvement process and it will help our students by teaching them how to improve their writing. Specifically, it will encourage students to use more supporting information and details in their writing. The FRIES acronym is easy for students to understand, and better yet, easy to remember. Thus, when they sit down to write a paper, whether it is a fictional story or a persuasive argument, they will incorporate FRIES to improve their writing.

    FRIES will also help Yokosuka Middle School to meet our first school Improvement goal – “All students at Yokosuka Middle School will improve their writing skills by including supportive details.”

    If you can attend this important event, call Dale Duncan at 243-3918 or email: dale.duncan@pac.dodea.edu.

