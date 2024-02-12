Date: Jan. 23, 2014

Time: 7:35 a.m.-1 p.m.

Location: Yokosuka Middle School



Yokosuka Middle School (YMS) is designating Jan. 23 as FRIES Day. On this day, teachers will introduce FRIES to the students and have them apply it in the various subject areas. So what is FRIES? FRIES is an acronym that stands for:



• Facts and Figures

• Reasons

• Incidents

• Example and Expert Testimony

• Sensory Details



FRIES is part of the YMS continuous school improvement process and it will help our students by teaching them how to improve their writing. Specifically, it will encourage students to use more supporting information and details in their writing. The FRIES acronym is easy for students to understand, and better yet, easy to remember. Thus, when they sit down to write a paper, whether it is a fictional story or a persuasive argument, they will incorporate FRIES to improve their writing.



FRIES will also help Yokosuka Middle School to meet our first school Improvement goal – “All students at Yokosuka Middle School will improve their writing skills by including supportive details.”



If you can attend this important event, call Dale Duncan at 243-3918 or email: dale.duncan@pac.dodea.edu.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.10.2014 Date Posted: 02.16.2024 06:09 Story ID: 464060 Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FRIES Day at Yokosuka Middle School, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.