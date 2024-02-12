Navy Seabee Receives Commendation Medal for Heroism in Oxnard Traffic Rescue

Oxnard, CA, February 15, 2024 – The United States Navy presents BU1 Daniel Kvaley, a valiant member of the Navy Seabees, with the prestigious Navy Commendation Medal for his heroic actions during a traffic accident in Oxnard, California, that saved a life.

On the afternoon of December 23rd, a severe traffic accident occurred on the southbound lanes of Victoria Avenue, just north of West 5th Street. An SUV, carrying six teenage girls, veered out of control at a high speed, resulting in a catastrophic crash that left one passenger critically trapped under the vehicle.

Without regard for his own safety, BU1 Kvaley, along with a retired Chief of Police and Mrs. Stephanie Rutz, a local substitute teacher, demonstrated extraordinary bravery by rushing towards the accident site. Together, they performed a near-impossible task by lifting the overturned SUV, successfully freeing a trapped teenager. This quick-thinking and courageous act undoubtedly saved her life.

The Navy Commendation Medal is awarded to those who distinguish themselves by heroism, outstanding achievement, or meritorious service. BU1 Kvaley's selfless actions on that December day exemplify the highest standards of personal bravery and self-sacrifice.

"The incredible bravery and quick action demonstrated by BU1 Daniel Kvaley and his fellow rescuers during this tragic accident reflect the highest values of the U.S. Navy and our armed forces. His heroism under pressure is a testament to the training, discipline, and compassion that define our service members. We are immensely proud of BU1 Kvaley and all who stepped forward in this moment of urgent need." said Commander Joshua Baker, Chief Staff Officer - Naval Construction Group One. "

The award ceremony, attended by fellow sailors, family members, and local community leaders, highlighted the exceptional character and valor of BU1 Kvaley. His commendable deed has earned him a distinguished place in our community and the admiration of his Navy shipmates.

The United States Navy remains committed to the highest ideals of service and sacrifice, as demonstrated by the exemplary conduct of BU1 Kvaley. His bravery and quick action are a beacon of hope and inspiration, reminding us of the powerful difference one individual can make.

