Photo By Oscar Garcia | BU1 Daniel Kvaley stands next to Josh Baker - Chief Staff Officer, and Larry Manion...... read more read more Photo By Oscar Garcia | BU1 Daniel Kvaley stands next to Josh Baker - Chief Staff Officer, and Larry Manion Retired Chief of Police as he is recognized with a Navy Commendation Medal for his exceptional bravery and quick action during a life-threatening incident on December 13, 2023, in Oxnard, CA. His decisive actions, along with the help of a retired Chief of Police, Mrs. Stephanie Rutz, and an unidentified civilian, led to the rescue of a teenager trapped under a four-thousand-pound SUV following a severe traffic accident. BU1 Kvaley's selfless disregard for his own safety and his unparalleled devotion to saving a life exemplify the highest values of service and heroism. Quarters for muster, instruction, and inspection is the time Navy commands set aside to communicate face-to-face for accountability, impart information, recognize good performance, and conduct routine inspections. Naval Construction Group One (NCG-1) operates from Port Hueneme, California, and serves as the immediate superior in command (ISIC) for its assigned forces. NCG1 leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of Naval Construction Regiments (NCRs), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCBs), Construction Battalion Maintenance Units (CBMUs), and Underwater Construction Teams (UCTs). NCG1 is responsible for manning, training, equipping, and deploying combat-ready Naval Construction Force (NCF) units in support of combatant commanders (CCDRs) and Navy component commanders (NCCs). NCG1 provides program management and oversight in support of subordinate units and supports the Navy Expeditionary Combat Enterprise Force Development efforts. NCG1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and nation need to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle-damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions. see less | View Image Page

In a stirring example of valor beyond the call of duty, BU1 Daniel Kvaley, a distinguished member of the U.S. Navy Seabees, has been awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for his pivotal role in a life-saving intervention following a catastrophic traffic accident in Oxnard, California.



The incident unfolded on December 23rd, in the southbound lanes of Victoria Avenue near West 5th Street, where an SUV carrying six teenage girls lost control at high speed. The vehicle struck the center-divider, became airborne, and began spinning, during which one of the passengers was ejected and pinned beneath the vehicle as it came to a halt on its side.



Without hesitation, Kvaley, alongside retired Chief of Police Larry Manion and Mrs. Stephanie Rutz, a local substitute teacher, rushed to the scene of the accident. Recognizing the urgency of the situation, they coordinated a daring rescue to lift the heavy SUV and extricate the trapped girl, displaying remarkable strength and resolve.



Their swift and fearless actions were crucial in preventing a tragic loss of life, underscoring their exceptional courage and selflessness. The Navy Commendation Medal is a testament to BU1 Kvaley's extraordinary bravery and his commitment to serving others, reflecting the highest ideals of the U.S. Navy and the nation.



The community and the Navy have expressed their deepest admiration for Kvaley's deed, as well as for the collaborative efforts of his fellow rescuers. This accolade not only celebrates his heroic conduct on that December day but also honors his ongoing dedication to duty and his unwavering readiness to assist those in peril.



BU1 Daniel Kvaley's actions are a profound reminder of the impact individuals can have through acts of valor and quick thinking. His receipt of the Navy Commendation Medal is a recognition of his bravery, embodying the spirit of heroism and the noble tradition of service above self.



"The incredible bravery and quick action demonstrated by BU1 Daniel Kvaley and his fellow rescuers during this tragic accident reflect the highest values of the U.S. Navy and our armed forces. His heroism under pressure is a testament to the training, discipline, and compassion that define our service members. We are immensely proud of BU1 Kvaley and all who stepped forward in this moment of urgent need." said Commander Joshua Baker, Chief Staff Officer - Naval Construction Group One. "



Naval Construction Group One (NCG1) operates from its homeport and serves as the Immediate Superior in Command (ISIC) for its assigned forces. NCG1 leads and manages the overall capability and readiness of Naval Construction Regiments (NCR’s), Naval Mobile Construction Battalions (NMCB’s), Construction Battalion Maintenance Unit (CBMU), and Underwater Construction Team (UCT). NCG1 is responsible for manning, training, equipping and deploying combat-ready Naval Construction Force(NCF) units in support of combatant commanders(CCDRs) and Navy component commanders (NCC). NCG1 also provides program management and oversight in support of subordinate units and supports the Navy Expeditionary Combat Enterprise Force Development (Fd) efforts. NCG1 provides the required engineering support that the Navy and Nation needs to construct and maintain base facilities, repair battle damaged facilities, conduct defensive operations as required, and to meet disaster preparedness and recovery missions.