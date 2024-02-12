Exchanging Leadership Skills with Partners

Photo By Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery | Lieutenants from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) prepare to perform...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Kourtney Nunnery | Lieutenants from the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) prepare to perform vehicle maintenance with U.S. Army lieutenants from 2-1 Infantry Battalion at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Feb. 12, 2024. The lieutenants from the JGSDF participated in a day in the life event to promote interoperability and gain leadership skills from their U.S. Army counterparts as a part of their JGSDF Future Leader Intensive Program. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kourtney Nunnery) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Army story by Spc. Karleshia Gater, I Corps Public Affairs

JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash.—Lieutenants from the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (JGSDF) spend a day in the life of a U.S. Army lieutenant, to promote interoperability and esprit de corps. The JGSDF Future Leaders Intensive Program shows the new lieutenants how to lead and to better serve their service members.



The day begins with physical training with the commander of the 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Col. Andrew Gallo. During this session, both Japanese and American service members participate in a rigorous hour with fireman carries, sprints, ball throws, and more. Physical training is an essential part of being a service member as readiness is a main component of military service. Soldiers must be ready at any time to perform their mission- essential tasks required of them in their respective fields.



1st Lt. Jake Standridge, a lieutenant from the 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment that accompanied some of the JGSDF service members, speaks more on the importance of fitness in the military.



“Physical fitness is one of the most vital aspects of being a Soldier in the U.S. Army. Being physically fit increases lethality and survivability on the battlefield,” says Standridge “The best units in our military place great emphasis on physical fitness standards.”



Next, the JGSDF lieutenants follow the U.S. Army officers into the motorpool, where they learn day to day activities of the platoon leaders. The job of a platoon leader is to oversee platoon personnel, manage, train, counsel, and mentor. They perform preventive maintenance checks and services on military vehicles, showcase different systems of the battalion, and show the process of maintenance and care of the equipment.



“It is important that we keep doing stuff like this so every day we get better and more familiar with our allied forces so we can keep improving and building those relationships,” says 1st Lt. Ryan Flatley, a platoon leader in 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment.



The Army's top priority is taking care of people. One of the main initiatives, ‘people first’, is put in place to help leaders mentor and better assist the Soldiers in their command. 1st Lt. Van Thang, 2nd Battalion, 1st Infantry Regiment, shares his thoughts on his commander's philosophy.



“People gain a better understanding of the battalion commander's standpoint and what he deems important, even if opinions differ. This happens only when the leader understands their people,” says Thang.



The final event for the day includes a leader professional development (LPD) lunch, where both Japanese and American lieutenants share leadership ideas. Lt. Col. Nick Stout, battalion commander of the 2-1 Infantry Regiment, gives more insight on leadership.



“If you take anything away from today, be a present leader. Be there for your Soldiers, because you're going to get a lot more out of it and they are going to get a lot more out of you,” says Stout. “That's going to help build that great relationship.”



This program is a part of cultivating our ongoing relationship with the JGSDF.