NORA Soldier Receives Coin from Commanding Officer

Sgt. Sharmita Cuffie, a native of Lawrenceville, Georgia, received a command coin from Capt. Matthew Marcinkiewicz, commanding officer of Naval Medical Readiness Logistics Command (NMRLC), for being given an ‘outstanding’ during the command uniform inspection.



Cuffie, a 2013 graduate of Central Gwinnett High School, joined the Army eight years ago.



"I joined the Army because I wanted to challenge myself,” said Cuffie. “Years ago, I decided to take a leap of faith and see how I would be in the military. Coming from both Navy and Army in the family, I knew that I was ready to join and put my life on the line for the ones I care about.”



Skills and values learned in the Army are similar to those found in Lawrenceville.



"Growing up I have always seen my mother as my role model,” said Cuffie. “Despite the hardships, she always pushed herself to do better to be able to provide the best for her family and others around her. During my time in the Army and being in charge of soldiers, I am able to put their needs first and ensure that they are taken care if so the mission gets complete.”



Today, Cuffie serves as an optical laboratory specialist at NMRLC, Naval Ophthalmic Readiness Activity (NORA) stationed at Naval Weapon Station, Yorktown, VA.



“My favorite part about being an Optical Fabrication Sergeant is that not only do I provide eye ware to the Department of Defense, I am able to screen patients in an optometry clinic and see the look of happiness when they pick up their prescriptions,” said Cuffie. “I am also a Master Resiliency Trainer in my unit and provide knowledge and feedback to how an individual can face challenges, and give ways to focus on a situation in a realistic, but more positive light.”



NMRLC manages the warehouse and production facility that procures, produces, manages, sustains, prepositions, and deploys rapidly deployable Expeditionary Medical (EXMED) Platforms in support of operational plans, exercise support and real-world operations.



Located in Williamsburg, Virginia, NMRLC supports readiness by providing deployable medical systems, high-quality eyewear and ophthalmic devices, and fleet logistical solutions. The EXMEDs provide Combatant Commanders’ desired capabilities regarding standardized, modular, scalable combat service support and medical/dental capabilities to advanced-base environments across the entire range of joint military operations.



NMRLC is at the heart of Navy Medicine’s enterprise-wide operational capability of designing and delivering agile and integrated capabilities to the Fleet and Fleet Marine Forces in the Distributed Maritime Operations. These unique capabilities provide medical assets to Combatant Commanders in theatres around the world.



When asked about her role in the military, Cuffie shared that she has had many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.



"My proudest accomplishment in the Army for me was becoming the NCOIC of the Optometry Clinic,” said Cuffie. “Even though my main focus is glasses fabrication, I will able to be in charge of the optometry section and gain firsthand experience about the clinic and learn from the medical side of my MOS.”



As Cuffie and other Soldiers continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Army.



“Serving in the Army means facing new challenges physically, mentally and emotionally,” added Cuffie. “I have been tested quite a bit in my eight years of serving. It takes resilience in order to keep myself moving forward and I learned that as I progressed in my career.”

