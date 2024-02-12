NUWC Division Newport to host in-person hiring event on March 2

NEWPORT, R.I. – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport will host a hiring event for science, technology, engineering and other career paths on Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The in-person event will be held in Building 80 located on Defense Highway, just outside of NUWC’s main gate.



Positions are available in the following areas: engineering, science, business, financial, contract specialists, security, math, physics, cybersecurity and STEM internships.



For quick entry, attendees can register for the event and upload resumes by creating an account in the Talent Acquisition Portal here: http://tinyurl.com/yuycrtxe. [LINK: Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) | Event pre-registration (recsolu.com)]



Applicants should bring resumes and educational transcripts. Interviews may be conducted and offers may be extended at the event. If you have questions about the event, email usn.newport.nuwcdivnewportri.mbx.recruit@us.navy.mil.



The event will be posted to Division Newport’s social media pages and can be shared at https://www.facebook.com/NUWCNewport or https://www.linkedin.com/company/naval-undersea-warfare-center-newport.



For more details about NUWC Division Newport, visit www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport or read the recruitment handbook posted here:

https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Portals/103/Documents/NUWC_Newport/careers/DivisionNewportRecruitingBrochureFINAL.pdf?ver=6ajDttQWjuXwVnvK8UipFA%3d%3d.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



Join our team! NUWC Division Newport, one of the 20 largest employers in Rhode Island, employs a diverse, highly trained, educated, and skilled workforce. We are continuously looking for engineers, scientists, and other STEM professionals, as well as talented business, finance, logistics and other support experts who wish to be at the forefront of undersea research and development. Please connect with NUWC Division Newport Recruiting at this site- https://www.navsea.navy.mil/Home/Warfare-Centers/NUWC-Newport/Career-Opportunities/ and follow us on LinkedIn @NUWC-Newport and on Facebook @NUWCNewport.

