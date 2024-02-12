NAS JRB Fort Worth's VR-59 awarded Battle 'E'

NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS—On Jan. 16, 2024, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth’s Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 59 (VR-59) was awarded the Noel Davis Aviation Efficiency Award (Battle ‘E’) for FY2023. The Battle ‘E’ is awarded to the ship or squadron that demonstrated superior performance throughout the year-long evaluation period. VR-59 was judged alongside five other C-40A squadrons for this award, making a total of six squadrons within their community competing for this award throughout the year.



VR-59 Executive Officer, Commander Alexander Owre expressed thoughts on how VR-59 won the Battle ‘E’ award, “we won the Battle ‘E’ through a lot of hard work, day-to-day professionalism, and the tireless dedication to the squadron’s mission.” He added, “This award is meaningful because it truly is a team effort and every member of the squadron directly contributed to our success.”



When being graded for the Battle ‘E’, all aspects of a squadron are incorporated. Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, VR-59’s parent command has grading criteria by which all squadrons are graded. This encompasses maintenance availability, flight hours flown, number of missions flown, work done on detachments, medical and safety readiness, and many other operations.



When the Battle ‘E’ is awarded, squadron personnel are authorized to wear the Battle ‘E’ ribbon in uniform for the rest of their career. This helps signify their success and contribution to a Battle ‘E’ winning team at future commands. It is also naval tradition to commemorate the award by painting the Ribbon on a ship or a building, which VR-59 plans to do.



“Winning this award made the Skipper and I incredibly proud of our sailors because it was their hard work and dedication that got us here,” Owre shared. “All credit goes to them; we are very proud they are getting the recognition they deserve!”



NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2024 Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:18 Story ID: 463987 Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US Web Views: 64 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth's VR-59 awarded Battle 'E', by Staci Dunston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.