Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAS JRB Fort Worth's VR-59 awarded Battle 'E'

    NAS JRB Fort Worth's VR-59 awarded Battle 'E&quot;

    Photo By Staci Dunston | VR-59 loads cargo onto a C-40 (Courtesy Photo)... read more read more

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2024

    Story by Staci Dunston 

    Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base

    NAS JRB FORT WORTH, TEXAS—On Jan. 16, 2024, Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Fort Worth’s Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 59 (VR-59) was awarded the Noel Davis Aviation Efficiency Award (Battle ‘E’) for FY2023. The Battle ‘E’ is awarded to the ship or squadron that demonstrated superior performance throughout the year-long evaluation period. VR-59 was judged alongside five other C-40A squadrons for this award, making a total of six squadrons within their community competing for this award throughout the year.

    VR-59 Executive Officer, Commander Alexander Owre expressed thoughts on how VR-59 won the Battle ‘E’ award, “we won the Battle ‘E’ through a lot of hard work, day-to-day professionalism, and the tireless dedication to the squadron’s mission.” He added, “This award is meaningful because it truly is a team effort and every member of the squadron directly contributed to our success.”

    When being graded for the Battle ‘E’, all aspects of a squadron are incorporated. Commander, Fleet Logistics Support Wing, VR-59’s parent command has grading criteria by which all squadrons are graded. This encompasses maintenance availability, flight hours flown, number of missions flown, work done on detachments, medical and safety readiness, and many other operations.

    When the Battle ‘E’ is awarded, squadron personnel are authorized to wear the Battle ‘E’ ribbon in uniform for the rest of their career. This helps signify their success and contribution to a Battle ‘E’ winning team at future commands. It is also naval tradition to commemorate the award by painting the Ribbon on a ship or a building, which VR-59 plans to do.

    “Winning this award made the Skipper and I incredibly proud of our sailors because it was their hard work and dedication that got us here,” Owre shared. “All credit goes to them; we are very proud they are getting the recognition they deserve!”

    NAS JRB Fort Worth is the first and finest joint reserve base, known for training and equipping air crews and aviation ground support personnel, while supporting missions such as airlift, aerial refueling, and global mobility, making it an integral part of national defense infrastructure.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 15:18
    Story ID: 463987
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US
    Web Views: 64
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAS JRB Fort Worth's VR-59 awarded Battle 'E', by Staci Dunston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    NAS JRB Fort Worth's VR-59 awarded Battle 'E&quot;

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    dallas
    texas
    arlington
    fortworth
    c40
    vr59

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT