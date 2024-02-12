Pacific Air Forces stand up Expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron

Courtesy Photo | On January 18th, the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | On January 18th, the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) Squadron was activated at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam. The activation of the squadron represents an important moment in the strategic capabilities and readiness of the Air Force in the Indo-Pacific region. see less | View Image Page

In a historic ceremony, the 356th Expeditionary Prime Base Engineer Emergency Force (Prime BEEF) Squadron was recently activated at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on January 18, 2024, marking a significant milestone in the modern history of the U.S. Air Force.



Under the 356th Expeditionary Civil Engineering Group, the activation of the squadron represents an important moment in the strategic capabilities and readiness of the Air Force in the Indo-Pacific region. Newly appointed commander Lt. Col. Samuel Pier expressed his enthusiasm for the squadron's mission and its impact.



"Our squadron stands ready in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific and our mission partners with the highest levels of proficiency and dedication,” stated Pier. “We are committed to upholding the legacy of Prime BEEF and ensuring the readiness of our forces in the Indo-Pacific theater."



The expeditionary Prime BEEF Squadron, a specialized unit within the Civil Engineers, is the first expeditionary squadron of its kind in the Indo-Pacific. The 356 EPBS was activated to provide rapid response and support in engineering, construction, and emergency situations, ensuring critical infrastructure and operational capabilities are maintained in challenging environments. The activation underscores the Air Force's commitment to enhancing its expeditionary capabilities and strengthening its presence in key strategic locations in the Indo-Pacific theater.



“We’re making history today not only as the first expeditionary Prime BEEF squadron in the Indo-Pacific theater, but we’re also by every definition a total force team — made up of Reserves, National Guard, Active Duty, civilians, and contractors,” said Pier.



The Prime BEEF concept traces its roots back to the Vietnam War era when the Air Force recognized the need for specialized units capable of rapid response and construction in austere environments. Since then, Prime BEEF squadrons have been integral to Air Force operations worldwide, providing critical support in both peacetime and wartime scenarios.



“Every single thing that you do and everything that your teammates do makes a difference,” stated Col. Adam Roberts, commander of the 356th ECEG and presiding officer over the squadron activation.



The establishment of the 356 EPBS, along with the recent activation of the 513th Expeditionary Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer Squadron under the 356th ECEG, aligns with Pacific Air Forces requirements in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. This ensures the execution of theater campaign operations, activities, and investments through the theater security cooperation program, collaborating with allies and partners to prepare the theater for the Pacific Deterrence Initiative and Agile Combat Employment operations.



The 356 EPBS will be equipped with a diverse array of capabilities, including engineering, construction, and disaster response expertise to launch and recover aircraft, enabling airmen to effectively respond to a wide range of contingencies and operational requirements. In addition to supporting Andersen Air Force Base, the squadron stands ready to swiftly deploy across the Indo-Pacific region, supporting joint and multinational operations.