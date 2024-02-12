Roberts Chosen as Fleet Readiness Center Det Pax River Civilian of the Year

Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic Detachment Pax River (FRCMA Det Pax River) has selected Michael Roberts as their Civilian of the Year 2023.



Roberts, a Quality Assurance Specialist at FRCMA Det Pax, has been with the command since 2014 and is responsible for liaison between active duty military and civilian personnel ensuring all monitoring and inspection of Naval Aviation Maintenance Program (NAMP) policies for 38 NAMP compliant Programs and over 175 command personnel within 54 work centers.



He was cited by the command for his high level of coordination with FRCMA Det Pax River Quality Assurance personnel, Chief Petty Officers, and Technical Data Managers. Roberts’ meticulous managerial skills enhanced the safety Department capabilities in over 260 hours of Safety Training and 58 CPR training, including 198 Deficiencies in ESAMs.



“Mr. Roberts has been a direct advisor to the Quality Assurance Officer in all matters including all Naval Aviation Maintenance Program requirements, polices and governing instructions,” stated Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Schleicher, FRCMA Det Pax River Officer in Charge. “His responsibilities in guiding ten Quality Assurance Representatives in ensuring that all contractor and military communications are well informed and the education to military in the understanding of contract management and contract maintenance has been an extraordinary success within the department in providing a systematic and efficient method for gathering, analyzing, and maintaining information on the quality characteristics of products, the source and nature of defects, and their immediate impact on the current operations.”



FRCMA Det Pax River noted numerous accomplishments by Roberts that led to his selection as Civilian of the Year, including:

• Reviewing and processing 105 CTPL Program Audits and 1298 Technical Publications reviews, 400 changes, 21 notices, 134 IRACs, seven Local Command Procedures reviews, five Divisional Local Maintenance Requirement Card reviews and 30 PEMAs that were all scheduled for upcoming Maintenance Program Assessment and Aviation Maintenance Inspection.

• His oversight between Military and Civilian personnel has led to the overall compliance and processing of 203 QA audits, 58 CDI monitors, 25 Hydraulic Monitors, 339 Drills/Practical’s and 48 Work Center Walkthroughs, reviewed 217 Technical Directives and 24 Technical Directives incorporations and immense improvement of 98% rate within FRCMA Detachment maintenance and production support.

• Held during two annual Safety Stand-Down training events with over 159 Sailors and Civilians participating for overall 99% command training compliance during CY 2022 and 2023.

• Ensured the Safety Department received accurate updates of the Risk Management Information (RMI) database for 32 Safety/Mishap Investigations throughout 2023, leading to the annual safety assessment encompassing twenty-three safety programs and one Environmental Occupational Safety Health Management (EOSHME) assist inspection.

Schleicher summed up Roberts’ impact to FRCMA Det Pax River succinctly.



“His commitment to safety and maintenance by the book has significantly supported our mission readiness at FRCMA Detachment Patuxent River,” said Schleicher.



Fleet Readiness Center Mid-Atlantic partners with industry and DoD activities to meet Naval Aviation Enterprise mission capable goals at improved efficiency and reduced cost. They provide superior off-flight line repair and overhaul of engines, components and airframes, in-service scheduled inspections, unscheduled inspections, and modifications, Sea Operational Detachments, and Aircraft Launch and Recovery Equipment (ALRE) on aviation capable ships. It features Intermediate and Depot level support and its workforce is comprised of nearly 2,500 military, civil service and contract personnel who take great pride in their contributions to fleet readiness and the defense of our country.

