Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony

    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony

    Courtesy Photo | 628th Air Base Wing annual award winners are presented with an award from 628th ABW...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    02.15.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Christian Silvera 

    Joint Base Charleston Public Affairs

    JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 628th Air Base Wing recognized the top performers of 2023 during a ceremony on base, Feb. 9, 2024.

    628th ABW leadership recognized the accomplishments in numerous categories to include enlisted Airmen, Sailors, officers, civilians, and teams.

    “You guys are an amazing team,” Col. Michael Freeman, 628th ABW and Joint Base Charleston commander, said. “I could not be more proud of all the award winners and to lead this team.”

    “Supervisors, first sergeants, and commanders, thank you for what you do,” Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 628th ABW and JB Charleston command chief, said. “To the annual award winners and nominees, thank you and congratulations.”

    The winners of the 2023 628th ABW Annual Awards are:

    Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Blake Hinkson, 628th Comptroller Squadron

    Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year: Tech Sgt. Robert Paquette II, 628th Communications Squadron

    Senior NCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Garces, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Marissa Jacobs-Hofmann, 628th Healthcare Operations Squadron

    Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Emily Smith, 628th Force Support Squadron

    Civilian Category I of the Year: Mr. Jeremy Blanding, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Civilian Category II of the Year: Ms. Kelly Younger, 628th Medical Group

    Civilian Category III of the Year: Mr. Salvatore Randazzo, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Honor Guardsman of the Year: Senior Airman Brookelyn Jarvis, 628th Security Forces Squadron

    Team of the Year: 628th Fuels Management Flight

    Volunteer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Mariah Scott, 628th Medical Group

    Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Alyssa Cortellino, 628th Force Support Squadron

    First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. John Plumley, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Junior Sailor of the Year: Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean R. Canfield, 628th Comptroller Squadron

    Senior Sailor of the Year: Petty Officer 1st Class Eric S. Araya, 628th Security Forces Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
    Date Posted: 02.15.2024 11:40
    Story ID: 463963
    Location: JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony, by SrA Christian Silvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony
    628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Air Mobility Command
    Joint Base Charleston
    628th ABW
    annual awards

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT