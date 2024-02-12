628th Air Base Wing commemorates 2023 achievements at annual awards ceremony

Courtesy Photo | 628th Air Base Wing annual award winners are presented with an award from 628th ABW...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 628th Air Base Wing annual award winners are presented with an award from 628th ABW leadership during the 2023 628th ABW Annual Awards Ceremony at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Feb. 8, 2024. 628th ABW leadership recognized the accomplishments in numerous categories to include enlisted Airmen, Sailors, officers, civilians, and teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Christian Silvera) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. – The 628th Air Base Wing recognized the top performers of 2023 during a ceremony on base, Feb. 9, 2024.



628th ABW leadership recognized the accomplishments in numerous categories to include enlisted Airmen, Sailors, officers, civilians, and teams.



“You guys are an amazing team,” Col. Michael Freeman, 628th ABW and Joint Base Charleston commander, said. “I could not be more proud of all the award winners and to lead this team.”



“Supervisors, first sergeants, and commanders, thank you for what you do,” Chief Master Sgt. David Snarr, 628th ABW and JB Charleston command chief, said. “To the annual award winners and nominees, thank you and congratulations.”



The winners of the 2023 628th ABW Annual Awards are:



Airman of the Year: Senior Airman Blake Hinkson, 628th Comptroller Squadron



Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) of the Year: Tech Sgt. Robert Paquette II, 628th Communications Squadron



Senior NCO of the Year: Senior Master Sgt. Kevin Garces, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Year: Capt. Marissa Jacobs-Hofmann, 628th Healthcare Operations Squadron



Field Grade Officer of the Year: Maj. Emily Smith, 628th Force Support Squadron



Civilian Category I of the Year: Mr. Jeremy Blanding, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron



Civilian Category II of the Year: Ms. Kelly Younger, 628th Medical Group



Civilian Category III of the Year: Mr. Salvatore Randazzo, 628th Civil Engineer Squadron



Honor Guardsman of the Year: Senior Airman Brookelyn Jarvis, 628th Security Forces Squadron



Team of the Year: 628th Fuels Management Flight



Volunteer of the Year: Staff Sgt. Mariah Scott, 628th Medical Group



Key Spouse of the Year: Mrs. Alyssa Cortellino, 628th Force Support Squadron



First Sergeant of the Year: Master Sgt. John Plumley, 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Junior Sailor of the Year: Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean R. Canfield, 628th Comptroller Squadron



Senior Sailor of the Year: Petty Officer 1st Class Eric S. Araya, 628th Security Forces Squadron