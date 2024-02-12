Cub Scouts race to the finish in Pinewood Derby

Courtesy Photo | Cub Scouts of Pack 221 first, second, and third place winners hold their trophies...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cub Scouts of Pack 221 first, second, and third place winners hold their trophies after competing in their annual derby, held at Duncan Elementary School, Jan. 27. In third place is Joshua Castilla, second place is Vincent Triolo, and first place is Eli Saad. (Photos by Rachel Sullivan) see less | View Image Page

Pinewood Derby is a 70-year-old tradition in Boy Scouts. Since 1953, an estimated 50 million kids have designed and built Pinewood Derby cars across the globe.

This year, the Cub Scouts of Pack 221 added to that number, racing 54 cars in their annual derby, held at Duncan Elementary School, Jan. 27.



These hard-working Cub Scouts have been working on their cars for months. This process includes brainstorming their design, cutting the car with help from an adult, sanding, painting, and building the car! The evening before the race, the competitors’ cars are checked by eagle-eyed inspectors, ensuring that they are within specifications. Once registered, each Cub Scout has their photo taken for their very own Pinewood Derby License, and then their car is placed in the “impound” until race time.



"My favorite part about the Pinewood Derby is designing and building my car," said Olivia Sullivan, Pack 221 Webelo Scout.



Once race day is finally here, they get to see their car in action. The crowd cheers as the cars fly down the track. The Cub Scouts practice sportsmanship as they congratulate winners, realizing that only one car can win each race. The three fastest cars from each den are awarded and then entered into the championship race. 18 cars raced to see who was best in the pack. This year’s grand champion was one of the Pack’s youngest scouts, Tiger Scout Eli Saad. In addition to prizes for the fastest cars, ribbons were awarded for design. Attendees voted for most creative, most Cub-Scouty, and most patriotic.



Violet Turner, who was awarded the most patriotic car, gave the event “Two thumbs up!”



In addition to many adult volunteers, Scouts from Troop 287 of Killeen were on hand to help with running the races. “It is truly a great experience!” said Claire Kerfoot, a Life Scout from Troop 287. Pinewood Derby is a positive experience for Cub Scouts, Scouts, and family members. Scouting creates opportunities through programs and activities that allow youth aged five to18 years old to try new things, provide service to others, build self-confidence, and reinforce ethical standards.



If you are interested in the Cub Scout program on Ft. Cavazos, please contact us at pack221cavazos@gmail.com or find us on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/forthoodcubscoutspack221.

(Article written by Jane Kerfoot)