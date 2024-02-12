AG Corps, school welcome new enlisted leader

Photo By Robert Timmons | Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine N. Young, the 13th regimental command sergeant major of the...... read more read more Photo By Robert Timmons | Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine N. Young, the 13th regimental command sergeant major of the Adjutant General Corps and AG School, speaks during a change of responsiblity ceremony, Feb. 9. Young assumed responsiblity for the AG School and Corps from Command Sgt. Maj. Tamika DeVeauz during the ceremony. see less | View Image Page

The Adjutant General Corps welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. Jasmine N. Young as its senior enlisted leader during a ceremony held at the Soldier Support Institute – Army Sustainment University – Adams Campus auditorium, Feb. 9.



Young took responsibility for the AG Corps and the AG School from Command Sgt. Maj. Tamika L. DeVeaux at the ceremony. She is also the 13th regimental command sergeant major of the AG Corps.



“This ceremony is a tradition,” said Col. Chesley Thigpen, commandant of the AG School and chief of the AG Corps. It is important to “recognize these two command sergeants major … not to just say farewell, but to bring in the legacy that we continue on, to carry the torch and that’s what it’s really about.”



A change of responsibility ceremony, like a change of command ceremony, is the symbolic transfer of responsibility for the unit from one senior noncommissioned officer to another. The ceremony may include a passing of the guidon but could include a passing of a sword or a spontoon. Young became the senior enlisted leader after she received the colors from Thigpen.



“From one individual to another we pass the colors. It’s a simple event, but full of history and, most importantly, two words faith and trust,” Thigpen added. “It is the faith not only in our Army mission, but it’s also a faith in our Soldiers. It’s the trust that we put in individual people to be leaders that accomplish that mission.”



We “need to have in the Army processes because we selected another great command sergeant major to come in and fill these boots and become the next regimental command sergeant major,” he said about Young. “… We welcome you and your Family. We are excited to have you on board and look forward to your leadership of the Corps going forward.

There is no doubt you have the right experience; you have a fresh prospective and you have a drive to lead our great Corps.”



Young, no stranger to Fort Jackson, enlisted in the Army in January 2001 and completed Initial Entry Training as a Human Resources Specialist at the post. She would later serve in Company D, 2nd Battalion, 60th Infantry Regiment.



The Fayetteville, North Carolina native thanked DeVeaux for “a thoughtful and meaningful transition of the AG School. I wish you so much continued success …”



Young also said she was appreciative of being selected for the position.

“I am truly humble and grateful for the opportunity to serve as the AG School and regimental command sergeant major,” she added.



Thigpen characterized DeVeaux as a true professional, who among other traits is caring, compassionate, dedicated, empathetic, full of energy, and inspiring.



“Thank you for paying that cost forward and caring for our Corps and every Soldier, civilian and Family member,” he said.