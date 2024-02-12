Seeing stars: Fort Jackson commander promoted to major general

Fort Jackson will be seeing more stars in the future as its commanding general pinned on a new shiny set of stars, Feb. 14.



Guests and onlookers filled the foyer, lined the stairs going up to the second floor and craned to see Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly promoted during a ceremony held in the post headquarters foyer. His parents and others also watched the ceremony live online.



Gen. Gary M. Brito, commanding general of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, and Kelly’s wife Stephanie, replaced the single stars on his shoulders with two.



The ceremony was the culmination of a life lived to motivate others to succeed.



Brito has known Kelly for some time, even before he took command of TRADOC in September 2020.



Kelly is disciplined and displayed professionalism, Brito said, and “an expert at his job, not just being an engineer.”



Kelly was commissioned as an Army Engineer upon his graduation from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York in 1994. He was commanding general of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, South Atlantic Division prior to becoming the Army Training Center and Fort Jackson commander.



He is “an expert at his job and doing what’s right for the U.S. Army,” Brito added.



Brito commended Kelly for his service during the ceremony.



“Thank you for all you have given the Army all the way up to your current position and in this current position. I am personally very fortunate to be blessed right know to be the commander of TRADOC because of leaders like yourself, and those you infuse to do the right things for our Army.”



He also praised Kelly for the difference he is making for the Army not only for what he has done “for the Future Soldier Prep Course, but what this training center does for the U.S. Army.”



“I think you have a bright future,” Brito said.



Kelly also took the commissioning oath unfurled his new two-star flag and spoke briefly. Every general officer in the U.S. military has a flag with their rank used to signify the officer’s presence in a building or at an event.



“In my home, and on my block, I was taught to share, to inspire and grow and encouraged to serve,” Kelly said after being promoted to two-star general and unfurling the flag that goes along with that rank.



He said he was taught “spiritual disciplines, fearlessness, thirst for action and a desire to move to the front.”



“Having two stars adorn my uniform is yet a manifestation of that teaching,” Kelly said. The belief he could make a positive difference charged his “desire to do more than my share in my quest to live a values-based life of service.”



Kelly kept his remarks brief as “almost 1,000 new American Soldiers” were waiting for him and Brito to get to Hilton Field for their Basic Combat Training graduation.

