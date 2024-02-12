Parents have life-changing resources

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas - Having to balance the demands of the Army and establishing a new routine with a new child at home makes raising children more difficult. New parents in the armed forces face a unique set of obstacles as they attempt to balance the demands of parenthood with their military obligations. In an effort to lessen the stress and strain that come with becoming a new parent, Fort Cavazos provides a wide range of resources, such as the Women, Infants, and Children program, the Centering Pregnancy program, and the New Parent Support Program, to Soldiers who new or soon-to-be parents.

The New Parent Support Program offers classes including a commonsense parenting class, a shaken baby syndrome prevention class, an infant care class, and additional classes. However, their most sought-after asset is their home visitation resource.

“Our bread and butter is the home visitation we offer,” said Julie Rapp, a registered nurse for the New Parent Support Program. “If there is a pregnant service member or a spouse who has young children and needs extra guidance, support and education, that’s where we step in. We generally visit their home every other week to help on a myriad of issues, including education, breast feeding help through a lactation consultant, and just communicating to the parents that they are doing a good job.”

A range of workshops are available to help new parents feel more at ease if they are uncomfortable with house visits. The infant care class is designed to teach expectant or newlywed parents the fundamental skills needed to meet their baby’s needs. Parents who attend classes taught by registered nurses get practical experience. The course covers diaper change, bathing, umbilical cord care, burping, infant feeding routines and methods for calming a crying baby.

New Mom Spc. Megan Saucedo of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 89th Military Police Brigade, explains the usefulness of the New Parent Support Program and her personal experience.

“While I was pregnant, my husband and I attended the infant care class that is offered by the New Parent Support Program,” said Saucedo. “The infant care class specifically was very useful for my husband and me. They had actual dolls, so we could practice the skills we needed to learn to care for our kiddo. We learned things we need to expect, like how to teach our child sign language or behaviors babies do that help us understand what they want or need.”

The New Parent Support Program also offers a bootcamp for new or expecting fathers that aims to help dads understand their parental roles and responsibilities. It is an interactive class that gives hands-on experience on how to adapt to and cope with an infant. The class teaches fathers an introduction to pregnancy and lifestyle changes, effective strategies for helping mom and the baby, basic baby care and bonding for dads, shaken baby prevention education and coping strategies for crying babies.

“In our program, we also touch on the role of fatherhood and the impact of fathers through a boot camp class for dads,” said Rapp. “We understand that sometimes fathers can feel left out in the discussion of taking care of a new child, so we created resources for them as well.”

The New Parent Support Program provides care and information that should not be overlooked. The program is available for expecting parents or new parents with a child who is 0-3 years old.

“Being a parent can be very challenging, especially for those who are part of the armed forces. However, just because there are struggles that come with being a parent in the military, that does not mean you have to do it alone. Use the resources that are available to you and come visit the New Parent Support Program. We can help you in your expedition through parenthood.”

Fort Cavazos also offers the WIC nutritional program based on the income of service members. The program offers a payment card that goes towards a set amount of food based off the age of the child and the needs they have nutritionally. The WIC program offers classes for children who are struggling to eat as well.

“Each of our offices has a nutritionist for those basic nutrition questions for parents that are having issues getting their kids to eat,” said Megan Smith, the cite leader and nutritionist of the Fort Cavazos WIC program. “We also offer online nutritional classes that anyone can take, even if they do not receive WIC care.”

Classes are available to mothers or expecting mothers on the benefits of breast feeding. The classes are either in person or online and discuss things such as breastfeeding positions, feeding patterns and baby cues for when they are hungry. The WIC program also offers classes for mothers who are actively breastfeeding, pumping and scheduling times to pump. The resources provided by the WIC program deserve careful consideration and utilization by all eligible families with children aged 0-5.

The Centering Pregnancy prenatal care program is meant for expecting mothers and fathers who want to be part of a community while being educated about pregnancy and postpartum. There are 10 sessions total, with each session lasting two hours. The mothers participate in activities and discussions about pregnancy, birth and new babies and have time to share experiences with other participants in the group. The program is an evidence-based practice where a mother is placed in a group of eight to 12 expecting mothers who are due to deliver their child around the same time.

“By having this group dynamic and by doing your prenatal care in this manner, research done by the Centering Pregnancy program over the last 30 years proves that it decreases preterm deliveries by 30–50%,” said Molly Hunter, the Fort Cavazos Centering Pregnancy Coordinator and a registered nurse.

This program also offers the opportunity for guest speakers to provide valuable insights and expertise. These speakers include professionals such as nutritionists, physical therapists, anesthesiologists, pediatricians and dentists.

Throughout pregnancy, having a supportive network of family and friends can significantly ease the challenges that come with this journey.

“The key to the Centering Pregnancy program is that group connection and the support system,” said Hunter. “It is hard to have a baby, and it is especially hard in the military community. Whether you’re a Soldier and pregnant or a spouse and pregnant, you are welcome to join a circle of people in the same spot in life as you. And that does so much for an expecting pregnant person.”

The Centering Pregnancy program fosters a nurturing community environment that not only offers medical support but also cultivates a sense of belonging and camaraderie among expecting mothers. This program creates a space where women can share experiences, offer encouragement and receive support from peers and healthcare professionals, ultimately promoting emotional well-being and a sense of solidarity during this transformative time.

Managing the demands of the Army while pregnant or having a new child at home is a very common responsibility for those in the armed forces. Through the difficulties that come with being a parent in the Army, Fort Cavazos offers ever-expanding and accessible programs for families to take advantage of. The New Parent Support Program, the WIC program and the Centering Pregnancy program are here free of charge for all military families who are starting the new part of life, parenthood.

