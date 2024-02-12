USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 visits 52 CS for GSU support immersion

SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, Germany – The U.S. Air Forces in Europe - Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA) Communications Directorate (A6) director toured the 52nd Communications Squadron during a visit at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, Jan. 24, 2024.



As the A6 director, Col. Oscar Delgado oversees communication operations across the major command and directly supports the 52nd CS’s ability to strengthen communications and network infrastructure for the 52nd FW.



“The USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 and his directorate have supported the 52nd FW by fulfilling over $5.5M in unfunded communications requirements during the past few fiscal years,” said Lt. Col. Tom Heisel, 52nd CS commander.

“Additionally, they have the ability to centrally manage and to resource civilian and contract support for many of our mission sets, to include Agile Combat Employment, Theater Electromagnetic Frequency Management and communications security.”



During the visit, Delgado and Col. Jason Kane, USAFE-AFAFRICA A6 deputy director, interacted directly with 52 CS’s frontline technicians.



“Together, they [Delgado and Kane] took a critical look at the opportunities and challenges of supporting the expanding communications and cyber security mission requirements at sites across the European Theater, from Estonia to France,” said Heisel.



With an area of responsibility spanning five installations and hundreds of miles, the 52nd CS relies on the support of higher headquarters to maintain information superiority, combat electronic warfare attempts and maintain systems to ensure the security and reliability of 52nd FW communications. Visits like this fortify the strong working relationship between 52nd CS and USAFE-AFAFRICA A6.

