598th Transportation Brigade members recognized for safety excellence

SEMBACH, Germany — Workforce safety efforts continue to be a priority for military and civilian members of the 598th Transportation Brigade (Surface Deployment and Distribution Command). Those efforts were recently recognized with two U.S. Army Materiel Command Excellence in Safety Awards.



The U.S. Army Materiel Command announced the winners of the fiscal year 2023 AMC safety awards January 2024. Among the winners were two members of the 598th Transportation Brigade:



· Ben Waller, transportation specialist, S-3 Africa Team Lead, Headquarters, 598th Transportation Brigade, is awarded the Army Material Command Individual Award for Excellence in Safety - Senior Civilian Category.



· Sgt. Daniel J. Cruz, movement supervisor, 839th Transportation Battalion, 598th Transportation Brigade, is awarded the Army Material Command Individual Award for Excellence in Safety - Noncommissioned Officer Category.



"Safety is an integral part of everything we do,” said Col. Robert L. Kellam, commander of the 598th Transportation Brigade. “The accomplishments of Mr. Waller and Sgt. Cruz reinforces the importance of proactive risk management, day in, day out.”



The Army Safety Awards Program is designed to recognize, promote, and motivate success in accident prevention through risk management by recognizing safety accomplishments of individuals and units in the field. It features positive measurements of current Army goals, improved plaques and certificates and streamlined submission processes. The program also allows organizations to develop additional awards tailored to their unique accident prevention and safety recognition goals.



Kellam goes on to say the awards reflect the commitment by all within the 598th Transportation Brigade to make the brigade a safe work environment.



“These awards represent a commitment, not just to compliance with safety programs, but a commitment to a culture that endorses safety as the way we do business,” said Kellam.



To be considered for an award, both individuals and organizations must have made significant improvements and contributions to mishap prevention, among other criteria, during the previous fiscal year, according to Department of the Army Pamphlet 385-10, Army Safety Program.



Both AMC safety award recipients will continue and compete in the Department of the Army-level competition later this year.



For more information on Army safety, please visit https://safety.army.mil.

