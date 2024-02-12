ROK, U.S. Marines begin Korean Marine Exercise Program 24-1

CAMP MUJUK, Republic of Korea – U.S. Marines from Japan arrived in the Republic of Korea, Feb. 11, to participate in the latest iteration of Korea Marine Exercise Program.



The exercise is a regularly scheduled, annual training event that takes place with their ROK Marine Corps counterparts across the Korean peninsula.



U.S. Marines with III Marine Expeditionary Force based in Okinawa, Japan, will train alongside ROK Marines for multiple training events designed to enhance their combined tactical integration and defensive capabilities.



“We always enjoy the opportunity to deploy and train with our ROK Marine Corps allies and continue to strengthen the professional relationship between the U.S and ROK Marine Corps,” said Maj. Majeski, III MEF Korea exercise officer.



This year’s annual, joint, and bilateral KMEP will feature live-fire exercises, force-on-force training, close air support training, and subject matter expert exchanges.



“Tough, realistic, and high-fidelity training with our ROK Marine Corps counterparts ensures that the ROK-U.S. alliance continues to be one of the strongest in the region.”



In addition to U.S. Marines deploying to the ROK, III MEF Marines also employed the Maritime Prepositioning Force to transit equipment via naval shipping from Japan to the ROK in support of KMEP. The off-load of the equipment also created a valuable training opportunity for the Marines as soon as they arrived in the ROK.



“This gives us an opportunity to train our Marines and Sailors, at the lowest level, on many of their far-reaching mission essential tasks in support of every element of the MAGTF," said Col. Andre Ingram, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, III MEF. "It makes the concepts we’ve discussed and planned for tangible in their execution and application.”



The successful deployment of U.S Marines and their equipment to the ROK to train with their ROK Marine Corps counterparts demonstrates the Combined Marine Component Command’s readiness, capability, and iron-clad commitment to the ROK-U.S. alliance.



