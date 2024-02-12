Guam Guard’s Team Binadu helps Adacao Elementary

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Guam National Guard’s Bravo Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers from the Guam National Guard’s Bravo Company, 1-294th Infantry Regiment (Chamorri Battalion), now activated as Team Binadu under Task Force Talon, help Adacao Elementary School prepare for inspection Feb. 7, 2023. Team Binadu looks to perform as much community service as possible while mobilized to secure Guam’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD). (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

DEDEDO, Guam (Feb. 7, 2024) – About 50 soldiers and family members from the Guam National Guard’s Team Binadu gathered at Adacao Elementary School on Saturday with ladders, lawn tools, paintbrushes, and a desire to serve. Led by Capt. Tom Borgonia and 1st Sgt. Rudel Retuyan, Team Binadu’s goal was to help the school pass an upcoming inspection that would allow it to reopen almost nine months after being damaged by Typhoon Mawar.



“We decided to do community service because it’s a way to give back, and it provides the opportunity to invite our families to join their spouses working together,” said Borgonia. “Focusing on schools will impact the community hopefully to reduce the number of schools having split sessions, and transition back to normalcy.”



Borgonia and his troops belong to Bravo Company, affectionately known as Binadu – “deer” in the Chamoru Language - of the Guam National Guard’s 1-294th Infantry Regiment. At the moment, they are mobilized full-time under Task Force Talon of the 38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade, tasked with securing Guam’s Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) defensive missile system.



“We are from the National Guard but being activated under Task Force Talon provides us the flexibility to volunteer on weekends, and represent ourselves as Team Binadu,” said Borgonia.



Binadu works with the Guam Department of Education to receive a list of schools that need assistance based on an order of merit. According to Borgonia, the merit is based on the school’s date of inspection to open or remain open.



Mrs. Janice Chargualaf, principal of Adacao Elementary, expressed her gratitude for the Soldiers of Team Binadu. “They did an excellent job, and our community is pleased and happy with the work they did,” said Chargualaf. “It was nice to see everyone coming together, and we need more of that on the island especially after the typhoon, and with budget constraints. Binadu made it personal to me – we are one team and one Guam.”



The scope of work for Team Binadu included water blasting, lawn maintenance, ceiling tile replacement, painting, movement of supplies, vegetation clearing, and debris removal. Many Soldiers brought their personal equipment and tools from home, and some brought their spouses, significant others, and children. According to Borgonia, the community service provided opportunities for the children to gain service hours towards graduation or organizations such as National Honor Society.



“Re-inspection is next week, and hopefully it’ll be good news,” said Chargualaf. “We think we’re almost there and we’re excited. And the Guam Guard would be the reason why, if we pass.”