    ZMHS students compete in Far East tournaments

    JAPAN

    02.15.2024

    Courtesy Story

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Zama Middle High School students recently participated in the Far East tournaments. Below are the results of this year's events.

    ** Cheer – 1st place finish. The team not only placed 1st in the D2 division, but it also had the highest total score (179.5) out of all D1/D2 schools. Additionally, two cheerleaders, Rory Legg and Milia Jimenez, were named to the All-Far East team.
    ** Girls Basketball - 2nd place finish
    ** Esports – 2nd place finish (Valorant Team)
    ** Boys Basketball - 4th place finish
    ** Wrestling - 6th place finish. Individual performance: Sean Neloms, 4th place; Kaden Marumoto, 5th place, and Gabe Simpkins, 6th place
    ** Marksmanship – 6th place finish. The team was led by Cadet Emerson M. who finished with a score of 524.0 out of a possible 600 points. Additional accolades go out to Cadet Cheynne C. who placed 3rd in the prone position for firing 192.1 out of a possible 200 points.

    Date Taken: 02.15.2024
