ZMHS students compete in Far East tournaments

Zama Middle High School students recently participated in the Far East tournaments. Below are the results of this year's events.



** Cheer – 1st place finish. The team not only placed 1st in the D2 division, but it also had the highest total score (179.5) out of all D1/D2 schools. Additionally, two cheerleaders, Rory Legg and Milia Jimenez, were named to the All-Far East team.

** Girls Basketball - 2nd place finish

** Esports – 2nd place finish (Valorant Team)

** Boys Basketball - 4th place finish

** Wrestling - 6th place finish. Individual performance: Sean Neloms, 4th place; Kaden Marumoto, 5th place, and Gabe Simpkins, 6th place

** Marksmanship – 6th place finish. The team was led by Cadet Emerson M. who finished with a score of 524.0 out of a possible 600 points. Additional accolades go out to Cadet Cheynne C. who placed 3rd in the prone position for firing 192.1 out of a possible 200 points.

