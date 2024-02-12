Grand Forks AFB holds first Soup Supper since 2019

Things are warming up before the holiday season as the annual Soup Supper returns since last being held in 2019, being hosted for the first time by the Integrated Resilience Office, Master Resiliency Trainers and Resiliency Training Assistants.



The annual soup supper event is a friendly cooking competition that brings the on base community together to share a warm meal for airmen and their families during the cold holiday season.



This year’s event was the first to be held since 2019, the Resiliency Office is looking forward to making this an annual event for the following years to come.



“Creating connections and friendships directly supports our social and mental CAF domains,” said Danae Grove, 319th Reconnaissance Wing Integrated Prevention and Response Director. “Wintertime at a northern tier base presents many challenges. Having a local support system, connections and friends we can hang out with helps to decrease potential isolation and having regularly scheduled activities can help the winter months pass by with what may feel just a little quicker than otherwise.



This year’s event was spearheaded by Tech. Sgt James Johnson Jr., an aerospace technician from the 319th Medical Group, who took reigns of the event as the lead coordinator.



“During this season especially, we have an opportunity to come together and fellowship with one another,” said Johnson. “We’re trying to get people out of their locations, out of their homes, out of their dorms, just we can congregate as a wing and be together.”



The event featured 18 contestants, which ranged from single cooks to entire squadron made dishes.



“The judges have a variety of criteria to grade from such as flavor, smell, presentation, sides and so on,” said Johnson. “The contestants can also win the people’s choice by getting the majority votes from attendees.”



The winter months in North Dakota are known for being long and harsh, but the IRO believes the annual event can push forth the resiliency within the community, boosting morale as well as furthering team building for both airmen and their families.

“I believe we achieved our goal this year with over 125 of our community members enjoying an evening of conversation, laughter and fellowship.” Said Grove. “The event was filled with conversation, laughter, a competitive spirit and fellowship. It was amazing to see so many people join together for a few hours and enjoy just being together.”



Although many cold months still lie ahead for Grand Forks Air Force Base and its residents, there will be no shortage of fun group events to get our Airmen and civilians out and bout together.



“I’m glad that people can come out and enjoy these cold times by eating together, playing games with each other and just talking to each other,” said Johnson. “This wing has done a lot of great things and I feel like the best is yet to come.”



Congratulations to the people’s choice winner – the 319th Civil Engineer Squadron’s Fire Department, and the judges choice winner – Jennifer Leenen from the 319th Reconnaissance Wing Sexual Assault Prevention Office!

