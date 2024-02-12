Navy's Oldest Floating Dry Dock, Dynamic, Resumes Operations After 20 Months

Photo By Danielle Lofton | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1645 maneuvers into the Mid-Atlantic...... read more read more Photo By Danielle Lofton | VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1645 maneuvers into the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL 6) at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS), Jan.30. This marked the first docking in over 20 months, following a 13-month Dry-docking Phased Maintenance Availability (DPMA) undergone by Dynamic and her companion living barge, the unnamed YFND 30. The single rigid piece, through-type floating dry dock will celebrate its 80th year this March. It is capable of docking Mine Countermeasure (MCM) and Patrol Coastal (PC) ships, Landing Craft Utility (LCU) and similar-sized service crafts. (U.S. Navy Photo by Danielle Lofton/Released). see less | View Image Page

The Navy’s oldest floating dry dock, Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) Dynamic (AFDL 6), successfully completed its first dry-docking for Landing Craft Utility (LCU) 1645 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story (JEBLCFS), Jan.30.



This marks the first docking in over 20 months, following a 13-month Dry-docking Phased Maintenance Availability (DPMA) undergone by Dynamic and her companion living barge, the unnamed YFND 30. The $20 million project involved 15 major ship alterations and two major projects completed by the Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC).



“One of the biggest installs we had on Dynamic was the electronic ballast control console,” said Dynamic Commanding Officer Lt. Cmdr. Johnny Stevenson. “Before the avail, we were operating the ballast manually, down in the plant. With the new system we now have onboard, the dock master, along with the ballast control officer, can now fully ballast, dock and undock Dynamic using that control console.”



YFND 30 also underwent a complete overhaul, receiving upgrades to its air conditioning system during the maintenance period.



“We have a new crew, so we’ve done a lot of training over the past month to get this first docking on schedule,” added Stevenson. “We appreciate all of the support we’ve gotten from the shops at MARMC.”



MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Jay Young commended Dynamic’s crew, saying, “Lt. Cmdr. Johnny Stevenson and his team have done phenomenal work to get Dynamic back in business. The work undertaken by this team not only showcases their professionalism but also exemplifies a profound commitment to preserving the legacy and operational capabilities of our naval assets."



The single rigid piece, through-type floating dry dock will celebrate its 80th year this March. It is capable of docking Mine Countermeasure (MCM) and Patrol Coastal (PC) ships, Landing Craft Utility (LCU) and similar-sized service crafts. It is ported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, where it provides docking services in support of MARMC’s ship repair mission.



MARMC, a field activity under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance, and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States.