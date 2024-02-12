Walter Reed’s Wounded Warrior Aircraft Program: A Band of Brothers Takes Flight

Photo By James Black | Walter Reed Wounded Warrior Aircraft Program’s “Band of Brothers” pose in front...... read more read more Photo By James Black | Walter Reed Wounded Warrior Aircraft Program’s “Band of Brothers” pose in front of the America Building at Naval Support Activity Bethesda. From left to right: retired U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Jay Montgomery, retired U.S. Coast Guard certified flight instructor Len Greig, U.S. Navy E-4 Jamie Dziak, and American Red Cross volunteer William Kahl. see less | View Image Page

By James A. Black - WRNMMC Office of Command Communications



A Sense of Community Heals Hearts and Minds



The American Red Cross-sponsored Wounded Warrior Drone Program has been a popular therapeutic activity with the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center’s Occupational Medicine Department (OMD) since 2011. The Red Cross facilitators include William Kahl and retired U.S. Navy Capt. (Dr.) Jay Montgomery, both of whom are remote control pilots skilled in flying drones, planes and helicopters. The third facilitator is retired U.S. Coast Guard helicopter rescue pilot Len Greig, a certified flight instructor.



“We work hard to foster among the participants a real sense of aviation community,” shared Montgomery who enjoys flying scale remote-controlled helicopters.”



The staff of the OMD appreciate the motor, cognitive, and social benefits the program provides specific patients. The trio agree that the close camaraderie among the program facilitators, participants and staff assures a fun, yet challenging program for our Wounded Warriors.



Breaking Barriers: A New Milestone for the Wounded Warrior Aircraft Program



Recently, U.S. Navy E-4 Jamie Dziak became the first member of the program to earn an advanced Federal Aviation Administration drone pilot certification after taking a complex exam at Joint Base Andrews, according to Montgomery.



“I’m thrilled to have my license and look forward to becoming an independent contractor once I separate from the Navy,” shared Dziak who has a keen interest in learning more about commercial air photography.



Dziak displays a keen sense of concentration and control when flying his drone, carefully lifting off and maneuvering through an agility test with skill and precision. He credits the Red Cross facilitators for mentoring him and paving the way for him to enjoy a pursuit he may enjoy for a lifetime.



“Drone Group to me is a place where I could separate my thoughts from work and stress related matters,” commented Diaz. “They were able to help with my anxiety issues, later they helped me when my arm was broken. Flying on the remote while injured helped me regain much of my finger and wrist mobility.”



Origins and FAA Compliance: Keeping the Team Airborne



In October 2016, the Warrior Aircraft Program was granted a special waiver from the FAA to fly small aircraft, also called drones within a 15-mile radius of the Washington, D.C. area, which is a Flight Restricted Zone.



“It is because of this waiver [Walter Reed] patients participating in the program can finally do small, supervised flights in designated areas on Naval Support Area Bethesda,” explained Marin Reynes, a senior station manager for the American Red Cross at Walter Reed.



The program began in 2010 when the father of a service member receiving care at the former Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) created it, Reynes said. “[Kahl] joined to support him, and when WRAMC closed in 2011, [Kahl] worked to keep the program thriving at Walter Reed.”



The American Red Cross and the Walter Reed Society



Warriors are furnished the necessary parts to build their own racing quadcopters through the American Red Cross and the Walter Reed Society which supports various programs for Wounded Warriors in the National Capital Region.



The Art of Healing



Kahl and Grieg believe the program is beneficial to patients in their recoveries. “Obviously there are numerous benefits to include group interaction, hand-eye coordination, brain training and physical mobility, but I think the most important new additional benefit is the future for job training,” shared Kahl.



Red Cross facilitators say the program has proven integral in the rehabilitation of patients with traumatic brain injuries, post-traumatic stress, cognitive deficits, hand injuries and amputations. In addition to the rehabilitative benefits, the program also provides a comfortable environment to reintegrate teamwork and social interaction, serving as a positive distraction from the emotional and physical discomfort associated with hospitalization.



“With my FAA license I plan on becoming a surveyor for construction companies or helping with police work,” shared Dziak who also looks forward to returning to his home state of Texas, a growing hub for cinematic content producers trained in flying drones.