Non-Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Maximillion Severson

GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 13, 2024) – Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) announced their civilians of the quarter for the fourth quarter of FY-2023.

Maximillion Severson, from Grand Forks, N.D., was named non-supervisory civilian of the quarter for Great Lakes. Severson works as the operations assistant for the specialty retail department of Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes’ Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR).

“It means the world to me to get recognized as NSGL’s non-supervisor civilian of the quarter,” said Severson. “It shows that what I do for the command is noticed and gives me more inspiration to keep doing what I’m doing. It makes me want to keep finding more ways to improve myself and improve the people around me so we can continue to support MWR’s mission and the command’s goals.”

Severson’s primary responsibility is the division apparel process. This includes taking flag photos, submitting them to vendors, communicating with recruit division commanders (RDC) for changes and revisions, and delivery. At any given time, Severson is working with three different training groups, up to 36 recruit divisions.

“My favorite part is making people’s lives easier around me by helping my coworkers with their work and giving them guidance to help them succeed,” said Severson. “I try to make sure that the process for RDC’s is easy so they can focus on training the next generation of Sailors.”

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

Press inquiries should be directed to 847-688-2430, ext. 359 or by email to nsgl-pao@us.navy.mil.

