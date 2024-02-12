GREAT LAKES, Ill. (February 13, 2024) – Naval Station Great Lakes (NSGL) announced their Civilians of the Quarter for the fourth quarter of FY-2023.

Billy Ray Learsch, from Waukegan, Ill., was named Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter for Great Lakes. Learsch works as the unaccompanied housing (UH) facilities operations specialist for NSGL.

“I am honored and feel privileged that I have been given this award and it means a lot to me to be recognized for all the extra things I do,” said Learsch.

Learsch is the locksmith key control manager for UH’s 40 barracks, dormitories and warehouse spaces encompassing an area of nearly four square miles. Additionally, he manages the UH maintenance workshop and oversees the rehabilitation and renovation of base barracks facilities.

“My favorite thing about working here is teaching others around me to make a better environment for both the staff and Sailors that are housed here at NSGL,” said Learsch.

For more news from Naval Station Great Lakes, visit www.dvidshub.net/unit/NSGLPA or www.facebook.com/NavalStationGreatLakes.

Press inquiries should be directed to 847-688-2430, ext. 359 or by email to nsgl-pao@us.navy.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.14.2024 Date Posted: 02.14.2024 09:50 Story ID: 463856 Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Hometown: WAUKEGAN, IL, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Supervisory Civilian of the Quarter: Billy Ray Learsch, by PO2 Matt Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.