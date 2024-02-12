Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medical Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, Europe 2024 Best Leader Competition

    2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader Competition 1st Place Winners

    Photo By Kirk Frady | The 1st Place Winners of the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader...... read more read more

    GERMANY

    02.09.2024

    Story by Kirk Frady 

    Medical Readiness Command, Europe

    Baumholder, Germany – More than 30 medical Soldiers from across Europe competed in the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader competition Feb. 6-9 at Baumholder Training Area, Germany.

    Teams from each of Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s four direct reporting units competed for a chance to represent the command at the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader competition to be held later this year in the United States.

    The grueling four-day competition in Baumholder, Germany was rigorous, relevant, and realistic. It consisted of day and night land navigation, Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, M4 and M17 weapons zero and qualification, Army warrior tasks, a 12-mile foot march, patrol lanes, a written examination, and an oral board.

    “It is important to keep our Soldiers sharp and ready - this competition was all in the name of readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “These outstanding Soldiers are to be commended for having the grit, determination, and the will to demonstrate their skills in this challenging competition. Their participation reflects on their professionalism, selfless service, dedication and their commitment to our Army and Army Medicine.”

    When the cold and wet muck settled and the points were added up, the winners of the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader competition were:

    1st Place Winners - MEDDAC-Bavaria
    1LT Melvin Bonilla
    SFC Matthew Keele
    SGT Jacob Jackson
    SGT Jameelah Vigil
    SGT Andrew Whitney
    SPC Drew Roethler

    2nd Place (Runners Up) - Dental Health Command Europe
    MAJ Miguel Roland
    SSG Richard Nicholas
    SGT Shakeeme John Baptiste
    SPC Landen Gueco
    SPC Stanley Scottrodriguez
    PFC Juan Reinoso

    According to senior Army officials, maintaining a ready medical force is vitally important to the overall readiness of the Army.

    “This competition was designed to test a Soldier’s physical and mental limits, while also creating a stronger bond among their teams,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “This demanding event not only promotes teamwork, but it also offers our Soldiers the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of various Soldier skills, tactical operations, and individual level tasks. These Soldiers have proven they have what it takes to be successful in today’s Army and we are extremely proud of their professionalism, dedication, and selfless service.”

    During his closing remarks, Command Sgt. Maj. Gonzalez thanked the competitors for their hard work and dedication and challenged them to continue to improve.

    “You are truly all winners,” added Gonzalez. “You are all a symbol of strength, hope, and compassion. But, to all of us, you are a symbol of excellence as well. The amount of pride and commitment you have is always impressive.”

