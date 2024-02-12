Medical Soldiers compete in the Medical Readiness Command, Europe 2024 Best Leader Competition

Photo By Kirk Frady | The 1st Place Winners of the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader...... read more read more Photo By Kirk Frady | The 1st Place Winners of the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader Competition held Feb. 6-9 at Baumholder, Germany are pictured with Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe and Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez. (Photo by Kirk Frady) The 1st Place Winners from MEDDAC-Bavaria were: 1LT Melvin Bonilla SFC Matthew Keele SGT Jacob Jackson SGT Jameelah Vigil SGT Andrew Whitney SPC Drew Roethler see less | View Image Page

Baumholder, Germany – More than 30 medical Soldiers from across Europe competed in the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader competition Feb. 6-9 at Baumholder Training Area, Germany.



Teams from each of Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s four direct reporting units competed for a chance to represent the command at the 2024 U.S. Army Medical Command Best Leader competition to be held later this year in the United States.



The grueling four-day competition in Baumholder, Germany was rigorous, relevant, and realistic. It consisted of day and night land navigation, Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, M4 and M17 weapons zero and qualification, Army warrior tasks, a 12-mile foot march, patrol lanes, a written examination, and an oral board.



“It is important to keep our Soldiers sharp and ready - this competition was all in the name of readiness,” said Brig. Gen. Roger Giraud, commander of Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “These outstanding Soldiers are to be commended for having the grit, determination, and the will to demonstrate their skills in this challenging competition. Their participation reflects on their professionalism, selfless service, dedication and their commitment to our Army and Army Medicine.”



When the cold and wet muck settled and the points were added up, the winners of the 2024 Medical Readiness Command, Europe Best Leader competition were:



1st Place Winners - MEDDAC-Bavaria

1LT Melvin Bonilla

SFC Matthew Keele

SGT Jacob Jackson

SGT Jameelah Vigil

SGT Andrew Whitney

SPC Drew Roethler



2nd Place (Runners Up) - Dental Health Command Europe

MAJ Miguel Roland

SSG Richard Nicholas

SGT Shakeeme John Baptiste

SPC Landen Gueco

SPC Stanley Scottrodriguez

PFC Juan Reinoso



According to senior Army officials, maintaining a ready medical force is vitally important to the overall readiness of the Army.



“This competition was designed to test a Soldier’s physical and mental limits, while also creating a stronger bond among their teams,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jesus Gonzalez, Medical Readiness Command, Europe. “This demanding event not only promotes teamwork, but it also offers our Soldiers the opportunity to demonstrate their knowledge of various Soldier skills, tactical operations, and individual level tasks. These Soldiers have proven they have what it takes to be successful in today’s Army and we are extremely proud of their professionalism, dedication, and selfless service.”



During his closing remarks, Command Sgt. Maj. Gonzalez thanked the competitors for their hard work and dedication and challenged them to continue to improve.



“You are truly all winners,” added Gonzalez. “You are all a symbol of strength, hope, and compassion. But, to all of us, you are a symbol of excellence as well. The amount of pride and commitment you have is always impressive.”