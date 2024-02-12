Double the dedication: twin brothers find their home at U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz child development center

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – “Double trouble” may be a term used for twins, but at Landstuhl Child Development Center 1, it’s anything but. Enter Alexander and Anderson Jamieson, twin brothers, child and youth program assistants, military brats and now colleagues who prove that being “two peas in a pod” can lead to great teamwork and success.



“We’ve always been military brats our whole childhood, and we loved every second of it,” said Alexander. “Working with children has been something that crossed our minds since we’ve been taught by watching our niece and nephew growing up.”



While still residing in Arizona, Alexander learned about the opportunity with Child and Youth Services in Germany. Having lived in Germany, Alexander felt a familiar urge to pursue adventure once more, which lead him to gain employment with U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s Child and Youth Services. Not wishing to hog the experience of working abroad for himself, Alexander contacted his twin brother Anderson and convinced him to join.



“It was my first day on the job, and I immediately thought to myself that my brother needs to experience the education and growth opportunities CYS provides,” Alexander explained.



Anderson echoed his brother’s sentiments.



“My brother’s enthusiasm for this job opportunity was contagious, so I decided to go for it as well,” he said. “The CYS community is friendly, warm and encourages every employee to grow within the early childhood development environment.”



As many excited preschoolers filled the center’s homey interior engaging in activities such as coloring, reading, playing with blocks and tabletop toys, Alexander and Anderson commanded the room with a relaxed yet structured atmosphere.



“My job at LCDC1 is amazing, but as with any job, it comes with a learning curve,” said Alexander. “Learning what patience really means and discovering my weaknesses are the greatest lessons CYS taught me. I appreciate my director, Lyessa, who welcomes me with such great attitude and support.”



Lyessa Mejia, facility director for LCDC1, recognizes the challenges working abroad comes with, specifically the lack of familial support.



“Army CYS strives to give the best care to our military children in the community, but what the population may not think about, is how we support our caregivers,” shared Mejia. “When I found out that Alex asked his brother to come to Germany, it made me realize that CYS has become successful in caring for our caregivers--which in turn--translates to amazing care for the families in our garrison.”



Mejia expressed her satisfaction in being able to inspire and support current and future caregivers. For Mejia, seeing the twins being motivated is a great example of growth opportunities within CYS.



For Child and Youth Services job opportunities, interested applicants can attend the Child and Youth Services Job Fair, March 20 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Landstuhl Youth Center, bldg. 93812 or visit usajobs.gov.



Child and Youth Services deliver high-quality programs designed to benefit military children, youth and students while simultaneously aiding the Army Family by mitigating conflicts that can arise between mission readiness and parental responsibilities.



U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.



Visit our website for more information, https://home.army.mil/rheinland-pfalz/

