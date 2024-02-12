NMFSC highlights Lt. Zainob Andu during Black History Month

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 13, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Zainob...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 13, 2024) – U.S. Navy Lt. Zainob Andu, of Chicago, a regional logistician and assistant deputy chief of staff for logistics, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), is a representation of the highly professional and diverse active-duty workforce within the Department of the Navy. “I love Navy Medicine because it has given me the opportunity to be a blessing in a variety of ways,” said Andu. “From serving as a Fleet Marine Force hospital corpsman during Operation Iraqi Freedom to coordinating logistics with the Army and Air Force during Operation Allies Refuge/Welcome, Navy Medicine has given me a purpose and a very fulfilling career.” NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority. (U.S. Navy Photo by Burrell Parmer, NMFSC Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Feb. 13, 2024) – Black History Month marks a time to celebrate the contributions of African Americans to overcoming racial inequities and promoting opportunities for equal advancement within the Black community. It is also a time to honor the many contributions African-Americans have made to the Department of Defense (DoD) and the nation.



For Naval Medical Forces Support Command (NMFSC), Lt. Zainob Andu, a regional logistician and assistant deputy chief of staff for logistics, is a representation of the highly professional and diverse active-duty workforce within the Department of the Navy.



Born in Chicago, Andu enlisted in America’s Navy in 2001 as a hospital corpsman. While enlisted, she earned her bachelor’s degree at Wayland Baptist University in 2012 and in 2015 completed a Master of Business Administration from the University of Scranton in Pennsylvania.



While assigned to NMFSC, Andu assists in streamlining business processes, strengthening communication between the command echelons, and educating/training personnel on the changes occurring in the logistics community.



“It is our mission to make life in logistics easy and to encourage personal growth and development,” said Andu, a Medical Service Corps officer. “Problem solving is what we do; the goal is always get the customer what they need.”



According to Andu, humility is a great strength to possess in the Navy.



“I have learned patience and understanding to say what you mean and mean what you say,” said Andu, who was commissioned through the Medical Service Corps In-service Procurement Program in 2017. “I can teach, but on the same token, I can learn.”



One of Andu’s personal goals while assigned to NMFSC is to make the selection list for lieutenant commander.



“I have been fortunate to encounter leaders who believed in me even when I doubted myself,” said Andu. “They encouraged me and ensured I was able to take the classes I needed to finish my degree, and I am truly grateful to them.”



Andu said that one of the best parts of being in the Navy is the travel.



“I have visited and lived in countries most people dream of,” said Andu, who met her Army husband while serving and birthed her son while stationed in Italy. “I have made an impact on a global scale as a leader of Sailors who have excelled in the military as well as civilians owning their own business to those working for Fortune 500 companies. Seeing them thrive in and out of the Navy is why I do what I do.”



Prior to assignment at NMFSC, Andu has served with the Marines with 2nd Marine Division to serving on the USNS Mercy (T-AH-19) and at hospitals and clinics in Hawaii and Italy.



“I meet people where they are and encourage, motivate and build them up,” said Andu. “I give my Sailors what they want and need and that is a chance…a chance to show what they can do, a chance to shine, a chance to be bold and unapologetic, a chance to be great.”



Possessing a diverse workforce is important to NMFSC as it acknowledges individual strengths of each Sailor, civilian and contractor, and the potential they bring to accomplishing the command’s mission.



NMFSC develops and delivers integrated education and training that produces operational medical experts to project Medical Power in support of Naval Superiority.