Flightline of the Future: Automating Efficiency at Luke Air Force Base

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – The Luke Air Force Base Spark Cell team designed two new autonomous robots to enhance flightline operations, enabling the 56th Fighter Wing to step further into the world of artificial intelligence.



These autonomous robots, one a tool delivery robot and the other a foreign object debris removal robot are projected to release in early 2026. These robots will enhance flightline operations by saving time, increasing safety, and improving the efficiency of Airmen working on the flightline.



“The process is now more streamlined for our maintainers, reducing the need for manpower and saving both time and effort,” said Master Sgt. John Brown, 56th Maintenance Group wing avionics manager. “Our Airmen are dedicated, and we’re always looking for ways to minimize unnecessary time expenditure.”



With these automated systems performing tasks that traditionally require manual labor, Airmen can redirect their focus toward more critical, high-value tasks, thereby enhancing overall productivity and operational readiness.



The FOD robot plays a crucial role in mitigating the risks associated with foreign object debris damage, one of the leading causes of aircraft incidents. Subsequently, it allows maintainers to refocus their efforts.



“With the FOD robot, what used to occupy two maintainers for hours now frees up that manpower for other tasks,” said Master Sgt. Joseph Blahut, 372nd Training Squadron production superintendent. “Likewise, [with the tool delivery robot], if I’m out on the flightline and forget a tool, now I don’t have to waste time returning to retrieve it.”



Currently, the robots are undergoing rigorous beta testing at Luke AFB. This phase is critical for assessing functionality, identifying potential improvements, and ensuring that the robots meet the standards required for military applications.



Luke AFB will be the first to benefit from these developments, but the success of the initial rollout will ideally influence the broader adoption of similar technologies Air Force wide.



The deployment of these robots marks a leap towards a more modernized and innovative force. As Luke AFB continues to train the world’s greatest fighter pilots and combat-ready Airmen, it is also committed to enhancing Air Force operations and readiness.

