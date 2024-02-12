46th Engineers kick off Best Squad Competition with special guest

FORT JOHNSON, La. — Feb. 18-24 is formally known as Engineers Week, which celebrates how engineers make a difference around the world. Engineer Soldiers are the Army’s experts in general construction, combat engineering, geospatial and many other unique capabilities such as search and rescue, diving, firefighting and power production. The 46th Engineer Battalion is a prime example of this, as demonstrated by their courageous efforts during fire prevention training as Central Louisiana was devastated by wildfires in 2023.

In anticipation for the 20th Engineer Brigade’s annual Best Squad Competition, the 46th Engineers once again went through grueling training in Fort Johnson’s challenging landscape Feb. 6-8. The week-long competition assesses each squad on technical and tactical proficiency, as well as their ability to work as a disciplined and cohesive team.

Featuring a multitude of different fitness and combat-related events, ranging from the Army Combat Fitness Test and various weapons lanes to a strenuous 12-mile foot march, the Best Squad Competition emphasizes teamwork and bonds forged through shared hardship. Afterward, the top four teams of the week will travel to Washington, D.C., for a board-style interview that will test their knowledge and professionalism in front of top Army leaders.

Maj. Gen. Colin P. Tuley, XVIII Airborne Corps deputy commanding general, visited from Fort Liberty to meet with the 46th Eng Bn Feb. 6 at Range Three in anticipation for the upcoming competition.

“Give it your all and win this thing,” Tuley said to Soldiers before wishing them luck going forward. Tuley spent time getting to know each Soldier personally as cheer and smiles were spread all around. Tuley also awarded challenge coins to Soldiers during his visit.

2nd Lt. Julia Seibold, who gave a briefing during the three-gun shoot Feb. 8, detailed how prepared the team is for Best Squad Competition.

“The Best Squad Competition is going well,” said Seibold. “We were here yesterday at the Fort Johnson Morale, Welfare and Recreation Shooting Range doing our rehearsal and validation of our lanes. We’re ready, prepped to go and feeling good about our performance for today.”

The competition wrapped up with the Yarborough Mile and Air Assault obstacle course Feb. 8.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.12.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 15:56 Story ID: 463808 Location: FORT JOHNSON, LA, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 46th Engineers kick off Best Squad Competition with special guest, by Porsha Auzenne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.