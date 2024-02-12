Photo Story: Fort McCoy NCO Academy Battle Staff NCO Course combined arms rehearsal in January 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students participate Jan. 31, 2024, in the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO)...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Students participate Jan. 31, 2024, in the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy’s Battle Staff NCO Course combined arms rehearsal event at the academy at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Fort McCoy NCO Academy holds several sessions of the Battle Staff NCO Course throughout each fiscal year at Fort McCoy. The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.” (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Students participate Jan. 31, 2024, in the Fort McCoy Noncommissioned Officer (NCO) Academy’s Battle Staff NCO Course combined arms rehearsal event at the academy at Fort McCoy, Wis.



“(This) is the culminating event for the … course,” said Master Sgt. David Shimota, course director for the Battle Staff NCO Course. “It synchronizes what the students have been doing over the last 22 days here at Fort McCoy. … One of the one of the main points of having the combined arms rehearsal is to synchronize each battalion, so that way then the brigade can understand exactly what’s going on. It also gives the picture to the other battalions on what’s going on across the entire battle space.”



The Army’s NCO Leadership Center of Excellence, available at https://www.ncoworldwide.army.mil, defines what Soldiers learn while attending the course.



“The Battle Staff NCO Course is 175 total hours, covers 30 lessons with 10 overarching topics throughout the foundations, mission command, military decision-making process, and combined arms rehearsal modules,” a course pamphlet at the website states. “The course provides training that is relevant to missions, duties, and responsibilities assigned to staff NCOs working in battalion and higher positions, both on the battlefield and in garrison environments.”



The Fort McCoy NCO Academy holds several sessions of the Battle Staff NCO Course throughout each fiscal year at Fort McCoy.



The Fort McCoy NCO Academy’s mission is to “train and develop adaptive, agile, disciplined, fit, and professional leaders who are ready to ‘Lead the Way’ in any environment.” The academy’s vision is to be “the Army’s premier NCO Academy with the best people experiencing the finest quality of life in the military.”



Learn more about the academy by visiting https://www.usar.army.mil/Commands/US-Army-Reserve-Command-USARC/Fort-McCoy-Main/Fort-McCoy/BSC.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base. Fort McCoy is also part of Army’s Installation Management Command where “We Are The Army’s Home.”