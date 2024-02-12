Corps seeks comments on draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment for the Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management Project

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, posted a copy of its draft Supplemental Environmental Assessment, or SEA, and Draft Clean Water Act Section 404(b)(1) Evaluation Supplement for the Fargo, North Dakota / Moorhead, Minnesota, Metropolitan Area Flood Risk Management project online for public comment today.



The draft SEA discusses the proposed modifications and additional analysis for the project since the completion of a SEA dated February 2019. The proposed modifications identified since the 2019 SEA focus on changes along the Sheyenne and Maple rivers, which cross the stormwater diversion channel. The draft SEA also discusses additional information that has become available for the Rush River since the 2013 SEA and 2019 SEA. The draft SEA can be viewed at https://www.mvp.usace.army.mil/Home/Public-Notices/.



Public comments must be submitted no later than March 15. Comments can be sent by email to CEMVP-Fargo-SEA@usace.army.mil. Please address all formal written correspondence on this project to District Engineer, St. Paul District, Corps of Engineers, ATTN: Regional Planning and Environment Division North, 332 Minnesota St., Suite E1500, St. Paul, MN, 55101.



All comments received will be made available to the public to include the possibility of being posted on a publicly accessible website. Individuals are requested not to include personal privacy information, such as home addresses or home phone numbers, in their comments, unless they do not object to such information being made available to the public.



The Corps is working in partnership with the cities of Fargo and Moorhead and the Metro Flood Diversion Authority on the diversion project. This project will provide flood risk reduction for nearly 260,000 people and 70 square miles of infrastructure in the communities of Fargo, Moorhead, West Fargo, Horace and Harwood.



