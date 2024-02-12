Vermont National Guard to meet with New American Communities

COLCHESTER, Vt. – U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gregory Knight, adjutant general, Vermont National Guard, and a delegation of service members from the VTNG will meet with multiple New American communities to discuss opportunities for thriving in Vermont.
The meeting will take place Friday, February 16 at the Center of Recreation &Education, at the O.N.E. Community Center in Burlington. Members of the community will be sharing dishes from their cultures. Soldiers and Airmen who are also New Americans will speak on their experiences.
"We have opportunities here that I don’t believe people are aware of,” said Knight. “If someone is out there looking for a path forward with their life and career, I want them to know that there are options here in our Guard.”
The Vermont National Guard provides a variety of opportunities for people considering military service. Among those are tuition free education up to the University of Vermont rate, affordable healthcare, continuing education opportunities, a security clearance, a part-time job, and, of note for New Americans, expedited citizenship.
“When it comes to being successful in Vermont there is no one single solution that will work for every person,” said Ali Dieng, Burlington City Counselor. “It is critical for our young Vermonters and New Americans to have knowledge of all the opportunities before them.”
For more information or to RSVP to the event, contact Public Affairs Deputy; Mr. Marcus Tracy, (802) 338-3324, or email marcus.o.tracy.civ@army.mil.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 14:38
|Story ID:
|463794
|Location:
|ESSEX JUNCTION, VT, US
|Web Views:
|17
|Downloads:
|0
