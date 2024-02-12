Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteers

Photo By Mark Getman | Chaplain (Col.) Jim Fisher presents the Order of Aaron and Hur to Stephen and Sofia...... read more read more Photo By Mark Getman | Chaplain (Col.) Jim Fisher presents the Order of Aaron and Hur to Stephen and Sofia Jones on Feb. 2, 2024 at the Fort Hamilton Chapel in Brooklyn, N.Y. for their dedicated service to the chapel community. The award is the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps' highest recognition for supporting the spiritual welfare of soldiers see less | View Image Page

The United States Army Chaplain Corps paid tribute to two faithful supporters of the US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Chapel by awarding Stephen and Sofia Jones the Order of Aaron and Hur for their dedicated service to Fort Hamilton's religious community on Feb. 2 at the Garrison Chapel.



The Jones have provided continuity of religious support through worship services, Bible school, study groups and spiritual fitness programs at the Fort Hamilton Community and Protestant Chapel since 2011.



“Stephen and Sofia embody mutual respect and dignity, creating a continuum of qualitative spiritual readiness,” Chaplain (Col.) James Fisher, Director of the Strategic Initiatives Group, Office of Chief of Chaplains said. “Their tireless work ethic and selfless care for others embodies the pinnacle of the Chaplain Corps’ priorities to nurture, care, and honor.”



The award affords the highest recognition to individuals who have supported the spiritual welfare of soldiers and the mission of Army chaplains through humble service.



The couple received the certificates and medals during Fisher’s promotion ceremony.



“Together, Stephen and Sofia uplift our community daily through loving service," Fisher said. I cannot think of two more deserving people for this honor."



First created in 1974, the Order of Aaron and Hur is the Chaplain Corps' oldest award from the Chief of Chaplains.