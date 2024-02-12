Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteers

    Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteers

    Photo By Mark Getman | Chaplain (Col.) Jim Fisher presents the Order of Aaron and Hur to Stephen and Sofia...... read more read more

    BAY RIDGE, NY, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2024

    Story by Mark Getman 

    USAG Fort Hamilton

    The United States Army Chaplain Corps paid tribute to two faithful supporters of the US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Chapel by awarding Stephen and Sofia Jones the Order of Aaron and Hur for their dedicated service to Fort Hamilton's religious community on Feb. 2 at the Garrison Chapel.

    The Jones have provided continuity of religious support through worship services, Bible school, study groups and spiritual fitness programs at the Fort Hamilton Community and Protestant Chapel since 2011.

    “Stephen and Sofia embody mutual respect and dignity, creating a continuum of qualitative spiritual readiness,” Chaplain (Col.) James Fisher, Director of the Strategic Initiatives Group, Office of Chief of Chaplains said. “Their tireless work ethic and selfless care for others embodies the pinnacle of the Chaplain Corps’ priorities to nurture, care, and honor.”

    The award affords the highest recognition to individuals who have supported the spiritual welfare of soldiers and the mission of Army chaplains through humble service.

    The couple received the certificates and medals during Fisher’s promotion ceremony.

    “Together, Stephen and Sofia uplift our community daily through loving service," Fisher said. I cannot think of two more deserving people for this honor."

    First created in 1974, the Order of Aaron and Hur is the Chaplain Corps' oldest award from the Chief of Chaplains.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2024
    Date Posted: 02.13.2024 13:33
    Story ID: 463785
    Location: BAY RIDGE, NY, US
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteers, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteers
    Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteer
    Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteers
    Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chaplain Corps
    US Army
    Religious Support
    Civilian service
    USAG Fort Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT