The United States Army Chaplain Corps paid tribute to two faithful supporters of the US Army Garrison Fort Hamilton Chapel by awarding Stephen and Sofia Jones the Order of Aaron and Hur for their dedicated service to Fort Hamilton's religious community on Feb. 2 at the Garrison Chapel.
The Jones have provided continuity of religious support through worship services, Bible school, study groups and spiritual fitness programs at the Fort Hamilton Community and Protestant Chapel since 2011.
“Stephen and Sofia embody mutual respect and dignity, creating a continuum of qualitative spiritual readiness,” Chaplain (Col.) James Fisher, Director of the Strategic Initiatives Group, Office of Chief of Chaplains said. “Their tireless work ethic and selfless care for others embodies the pinnacle of the Chaplain Corps’ priorities to nurture, care, and honor.”
The award affords the highest recognition to individuals who have supported the spiritual welfare of soldiers and the mission of Army chaplains through humble service.
The couple received the certificates and medals during Fisher’s promotion ceremony.
“Together, Stephen and Sofia uplift our community daily through loving service," Fisher said. I cannot think of two more deserving people for this honor."
First created in 1974, the Order of Aaron and Hur is the Chaplain Corps' oldest award from the Chief of Chaplains.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.13.2024 13:33
|Story ID:
|463785
|Location:
|BAY RIDGE, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN, NY, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Hamilton Chapel Community Honors Dedicated Volunteers, by Mark Getman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
