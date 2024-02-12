Promotion eligible Spangdahlem Airmen switch to eWAPS testing Feb 15

Photo By Staff Sgt. Max Daigle | Airmen stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany who are participating in the 2024...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Max Daigle | Airmen stationed at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany who are participating in the 2024 technical sergeant and staff sergeant promotion cycles are scheduled to be among the first in the Air Force to use the electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System (eWAPS) testing system effective Feb. 15, 2024. Promotion eligible Airmen who fail to create a Pearson VUE account with a username and password will be turned away from promotion testing on testing date and reported to their commanders as a “No Show,” in accordance with DAFMAN 36-2664. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Max J. Daigle) see less | View Image Page

Airmen stationed here who are participating in the 2024 technical sergeant and staff sergeant promotion cycles are scheduled to be among the first in the Air Force to use the electronic Weighted Airman Promotion System (eWAPS) testing system effective Feb. 15.



Promotion eligible Airmen who fail to create a Pearson VUE account with a username and password will be turned away from promotion testing on testing date and reported to their commanders as a “No Show,” in accordance with DAFMAN 36-2664. Those participating in the technical sergeant promotion cycle should ensure they have a Pearson VUE account prior to the start of the cycle on Feb. 15. Those participating in the staff sergeant promotion cycle should create a Pearson VUE account before that cycle starts on May 1.



“By aligning with industry standards, e-testing ensures a secure and innovative platform for a fair and equitable opportunity in promotion and career advancement,” said Chief Master Sgt. of the Air Force JoAnne Bass. “It also streamlines the process by allowing test responses to be submitted directly to the Air Force Personnel Center, eliminating the need for traditional mailing of answer sheets. This advancement not only instills total confidence in our Airmen, but also provides unhindered access, empowering them to reach their goals with greater efficiency and effectiveness.”



With only one chance per year to test for promote, it is imperative that promotion eligible Airmen prepare for the eWAPS platform prior to their test date to take advantage of the opportunity to advance their Air Force career.



On test day, Spangdahlem Airmen must report in uniform to the 52nd Force Support Squadron Education Center (building 129) with their Pearson VUE username and password and Common Access Card. Failure to meet any of these requirements or arriving late will disqualify an Airman from testing. All Airmen should contact their assigned unit training managers with any questions or concerns regarding eWAPS.



The new platform is a collaborative effort between the Air Force, the Personnel Data Research Institute and Pearson VUE as part of a broader effort to modernize and transform human resources information technology across the force.



WAPS testing generally consists of two tests: the Promotion Fitness Examination (PFE) and Specialty Knowledge Test (SKT). The PFE tests promotion candidates on general Air Force knowledge outlined in a profession development guide for the rank the candidate is eligible for. The SKT tests candidates on knowledge related to their primary Air Force Specialty Code (AFSC) that is drawn from the career development course and relevant Air Force Instructions, Manuals and Handbooks for their primary AFSC. Candidates assigned to certain special duties or in the process of retraining to a new primary AFSC do not take the SKT and their PFE score counts for both portions of the test.



Scores for both tests are added to points earned from the candidate’s Enlisted Performance Brief rating, awards and decorations during their previous rating period to form a total number of points. Candidates with the highest numbers of points in their career field, up to the number of promotion slots available for the career field for the cycle they are testing in, are promoted.



(Information from an Air Force News Service article was used in this story.)