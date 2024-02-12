MAINEiacs Soar to New Heights

BANGOR AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, ME - Last year the Maine Air National Guard Recruiting and Retention Team broke records with the number of MAINEiacs they welcomed to the enterprise and the amount they kept from separating or transferring units. Was it because the team works exceptionally well with one another? Was it because the team itself is diverse with an immensely diverse background? Or was it because they truly love their jobs and take a lot of pride in their work? Most likely a mix of all three.



It’s not a secret that military Recruiting and Retention has had its challenges over the last several years. Some of the root causes of this can be attributed but not limited to, the percentage of American youth who qualify for military service has dropped, and with it the number of “adult influencers” with military experience continues to fall.



However, the biggest impact over the last several years has no doubt been the COVID-19 pandemic, which limited the ability of recruiters to interact with potential recruits; especially when the majority of recruitment techniques are performed in person via schools, career fairs, and other public events.



The MAINEiacs were no exception to these challenges, and in 2020 when the world changed, our R&R team did what most were doing to communicate with each other and society; reliance on digital media and virtual meetings.



But that can only get you so far, especially in a world where the pros in Recruiting and Retention rely on selling the best kept secret in Maine to the young men and women of our great state. All so that the MAINEiacs can continue to raise the bar and complete the mission.



“I think that what’s important is that you have a motivated team, a team that cares. We work really really well together and that speaks volumes,” MSgt Brittnie McHugh answered when I asked her why the team did so well last year. She’s the Flight Chief for the Wing R&R team and has been in the Air National Guard for 9 years. “Fresh eyes, fresh perspective, I think that helped a lot in our success,” she continued.



Last year, the team had a goal of 101 recruits. When all was said and done, they had 113; a number that not only surpassed their goal, but broke records in the years past; proving that with a dynamic team and motivated leadership, the challenges stemming from 2020 can be overcome.



The team’s success isn’t only attributed to their work ethic and motivation however, but also their diversity, which can help with relatability with new members. Perhaps the secret ingredient? Or maybe another contributing factor in the team’s success. Nevertheless, a diverse R&R team plays a crucial role. Operational effectiveness, innovation/problem solving, and cultural competence are the key factors to a diverse team.



Diverse teams provide a wide array of perceptiveness, skills, and experiences that enhances operation effectiveness; no stranger to the Maine Air National Guard R&R Team. This provides them with a way to be better equipped for a wide range of challenges, unique or robust.



A diverse group brings a range of problem solving techniques and innovative ideas. The 22 year old recruiter may have a completely different idea than the recruiter in their late forties. This diversity can lead to creative solutions and improved adaptability, overcoming roadblocks like the pandemic. This is of course essential for military operations enterprise wide, but the R&R team exemplifies this idea.



Having a team that comes from different cultural communities creates a diverse force better equipped to navigate the complexities of a diverse environment.



"They are a very diverse team with very diverse backgrounds,” Brigadier General Frank Roy said. He’s the Maine Air National Guard Chief of Staff. “I'll give you an example: We have one Recruiter who was in Iraq with the Marine Corps at the same time another future recruiter was trying to leave that same country as an Iraqi citizen. And that's just one example. It's wild when you think about it... and that's our R&R team. What they represent is only a fraction of the diversity we have in the Maine Air National Guard. I couldn't be prouder of what they've done." General Roy understands the importance of a diverse and dynamic R&R team; how it impacts the total force, future Airmen, and the overarching mission.



General Roy was the Wing Commander when the pandemic struck in 2020, and saw the impact it had on the wing and more specifically the challenges the team faced. To see what it’s become four years later and how well the team has thrived, is huge.



“The successes that Jake and his team have accomplished over the last fiscal year are remarkable. Recruiting and Retention as a whole hasn't been easy over the last few years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Their dynamic work ethic and perseverance has put them out on top, and rewarded them with the most successful year we've had in a long time. I have no doubt in my mind that their achievements can be attributed to how well they work together. Even though they're split geographically, they are a well oiled machine; that reflects greatly upon each individual team member,” he said.



Surpassing their yearly goal of 101 recruits with an astonishing 113 has only fueled the team. Knowing that they’re the tip of the spear and raising the bar for other units in itself is a huge motivator. This diverse team shows no signs of slowing down, and look forward to expanding the MAINEiac family in the new year.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.13.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 10:42 Story ID: 463766 Location: BANGOR, ME, US Web Views: 12 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MAINEiacs Soar to New Heights, by MSgt Andrew Sinclair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.