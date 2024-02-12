Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LCU 1645 Conducts Drydock Operations

    02.10.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicholas Shelton 

    Commander Naval Beach Group Two

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - One of Assault Craft Unit TWO’s assault craft recently conducted repairs and maintenance in the Auxiliary Floating Drydock DYNAMIC (AFDL-6) in their homeport of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. DYNAMIC is one of the few floating dry docks in the Navy’s inventory and is critical to Assault Craft Unit TWO as they maintain these 52-year old craft and keep them in the fight. Our sailors operate, maintain, and repair their assault craft by conducting time-critical repairs and maintenance that cannot be done pier side. This specific craft is scheduled to deploy next year and our sailors plan and conduct maintenance periods like this in DYNAMIC to ensure our craft will be ready to get the Marine Corps fighting force to the beach.

