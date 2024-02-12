VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - One of Assault Craft Unit TWO’s assault craft recently conducted repairs and maintenance in the Auxiliary Floating Drydock DYNAMIC (AFDL-6) in their homeport of Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek. DYNAMIC is one of the few floating dry docks in the Navy’s inventory and is critical to Assault Craft Unit TWO as they maintain these 52-year old craft and keep them in the fight. Our sailors operate, maintain, and repair their assault craft by conducting time-critical repairs and maintenance that cannot be done pier side. This specific craft is scheduled to deploy next year and our sailors plan and conduct maintenance periods like this in DYNAMIC to ensure our craft will be ready to get the Marine Corps fighting force to the beach.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.13.2024 11:01 Story ID: 463764 Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LCU 1645 Conducts Drydock Operations, by PO1 Nicholas Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.