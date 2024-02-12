USU Students Named to West Point’s “30 Under 30 Leader Developers” List

Two students in the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences (USU) F. Edward Hebert School of Medicine were lauded for their skills in helping to shape future leaders.



Army 2nd Lt. Mason Remondelli, USU class of 2025, and Army 2nd Lt. Spencer Allen, class of 2027, both graduates of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, were recognized recently by the Center for Junior Officers at West Point on their annual list of “30 Under 30 Leader Developers.”



“Our teammates earned this recognition as top junior officers who have demonstrated excellence in developing others,” USU Brigade Commander Col. Albert Kinkead. “They were selected because they have gone above and beyond in proactively supporting the development of others’ knowledge, capabilities, and readiness to learn. They took the initiative in developing others and have made this valuable element of leadership a priority.”



According to the 30 Under 30 Leader Developers website, in the last 13 years, findings from the Center for Army Leadership Annual Survey of Army Leadership have highlighted a concerning trend: Army leaders lack adequate skills in nurturing subordinate leaders. Specifically, recent graduates of the Captains Career Course and Basic Officer Leadership Course, when compared to Intermediate Level Education graduates, expressed feelings of inadequacy in influencing others within their organization and fostering the leadership abilities of their subordinates.



Among the 10 core leader competencies, "Develops Others" consistently receives the lowest ratings across various ranks and positions, both in uniformed and civilian leadership roles. This deficiency in developing others was also noted in a recent RAND study on leader development within Army units. Recommendations stemming from the RAND study emphasized the importance of providing role models to facilitate the improvement of subordinate leadership development.



While unit commanders play a crucial role in effective leader development, the responsibility should not solely rest with Battalion or Squadron Commanders. Junior leaders can also contribute significantly to creating a culture that prioritizes effective leader development. Army units, led by junior officers, serve as numerous small-scale laboratories for leader development, where individuals experiment with new ideas, activities, tools, and approaches.



Recognizing the importance of highlighting exemplary young Army leader developers and encouraging others to follow suit, the Center for Junior Officers established the annual "Center for Junior Officers' 30 Under 30 Leader Developers" initiative. The program honors exceptional young Army leader developers and aims to inspire others to focus on enhancing leader development within the Army.



The two USU students received a Center for Junior Officers challenge coin, submission of an Army Achievement Medal recommendation, and recognition on CJO social media highlighting their specific contributions.



“I am humbly honored to be selected as one of The Center for Junior Officers 30 under 30 Leader Developers for 2023,” said Remondelli. “Leadership development was instilled in me at West Point and continues to be an important part of my life in creating the next generation of military medical leaders at USU, in the Military Health System, and beyond.”

