Navy Detachment on Goodfellow Air Force Base Hosts Ribbon Cutting

Courtesy Photo | The ribbon cutting for the reopening of the Information Warfare Training Command...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The ribbon cutting for the reopening of the Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow headquarters was attended by Capt. Christopher Bryant, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT); Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing Commander; Cmdr. Matthew Dalton, commanding officer, IWTC Monterey; staff, and several local civic leaders on Feb.2, 2024. see less | View Image Page

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Monterey Detachment Goodfellow celebrated a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the reopening of the newly renovated Navy detachment headquarters building at Goodfellow Air Force Base, on Feb. 2, 2024.



As the heart of the detachment, the building plays a vital role in coordinating training and administrative functions; with its revitalization, the facility is poised to streamline operations, optimize workflow efficiency, and accommodate the evolving needs of the Information Warfare community.



Guests who attended the event included Capt. Christopher Bryant, commanding officer, Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT); Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing Commander; Cmdr. Matthew Dalton, commanding officer, IWTC Monterey; staff, and several local civic leaders.



“Today's ribbon-cutting ceremony not only signifies the opening of a new building but symbolizes the ongoing commitment to excellence, cooperation, and the enduring legacy of the United States Navy on Goodfellow Air Force Base,” said the event master of ceremonies Chief Cryptologic Technician Collection Jason Melander.



Maguinness and Lt. Cdr. Nicholas Leyba, officer in charge of IWTC Monterey Detachment Goodfellow, cut the ribbon together signifying the opening of the building.