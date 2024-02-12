AFMC’s digital transformation efforts aim to unleash the potential of AI innovation

Photo By Brian Dietrick | Aaron Erickson, left, and Nicholas Shouse, participate in group exercise during the...... read more read more Photo By Brian Dietrick | Aaron Erickson, left, and Nicholas Shouse, participate in group exercise during the Artificial Intelligence for Acquisition Training Program at the University of Dayton Research Institute Feb. 6, 2024. Sponsored by the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, the three-day training focused on understanding, identifying, procuring, leveraging, and implementing AI solutions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Brian Dietrick) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- In an era where technological advancements are reshaping defense and security, the Air Force Materiel Command is actively pursuing new, innovative ways to accelerate mission processes.



AFMC's unwavering commitment to modernization was especially evident during the Artificial Intelligence for Acquisition Training Program at the University of Dayton Research Institute Feb. 6-8.



Sponsored by the Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office, the three-day training focused on understanding, identifying, procuring, leveraging, and implementing AI solutions.



“We’re here to discuss what AI is out there and how we can use it to deploy and solve problems,” said Vince Pecoraro, lead program manager, Air Force Digital Transformation Office. “The digital doers today are looking to lean into this new technology. From an organizational culture perspective, these people are cultivating and connecting.”



The training centered heavily around discussions on topics like different AI networks and collaboration capabilities, ethics, and governance, as well as further advancing the AI culture. Participation-based scenarios allowed attendees to explore various AI tools and technologies and properly prepare data for better performance and accuracy within AI.



“This is very much a hands-on training with a whole range of AI tools,” said Aaron Williamson, CDAO training facilitator. “This is a space where people can step back from their work and talk about how their work gets done. The fact that the DoD facilitates this type of training puts us pretty far ahead of the curve. The willingness to explore and offer institutional support is very progressive for the DoD.”



AFMC's embrace of digital transformation reflects a strategic commitment to enhance operational efficiency and agility. The command is revolutionizing its processes, systems, and data management by leveraging cutting-edge technologies.



The Air Force already has plans to harness the power of AI as it set a goal to be AI-ready by 2025 and AI-competitive by 2027. At the Reagan National Defense Forum in December 2023, Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David Allvin said the service is diligently working to integrate AI and machine learning into new capabilities that mesh seamlessly with mission needs and proven technologies, while understanding performance tradeoffs.



“Digital transformation is happening, with or without the military,” Pecoraro said. “If we want to stay relevant and effective at our missions, both AI technology and an overall digital transformation are table stakes if we want any shot at success.”



Matteo Palazzo, an Air Force civilian with the KC-46 Pegasus Program Management office and training attendee, said one of the key benefits of the training was learning about the amplification of data and translating it to enhance operational capabilities.



“This type of training is transformative within the world of AI,” said Palazzo. “It's like unlocking the hidden potential within data, empowering us to harness the power of AI to drive meaningful insights and innovation in our organization.”



As AFMC continues its journey into the digital frontier, the command remains dedicated to staying at the forefront of technological innovation. Integrating AI and digital transformation initiatives underscores AFMC's vision for a more agile, responsive, and technologically advanced Air Force.



For more about AFMC’s digital transformation efforts, visit https://www.afmc.af.mil/About-Us/Digital/