"Saluting Diversity and Strength: Celebrating Navy Counselor 1st Class Jamar Campbell during Black History Month“



In recognition of Black history month, NTAG Houston recognizes NC1 Jamar Campbell. “Black history month is an opportunity to understand Black stories, uplift Black voices and spotlight those who have made a difference in our culture and Black history,” said Campell.



As we celebrate Black history month, let us recognize the diversity of talent and strength within our communities, acknowledging the impact that African Americans have made and continue to make in our society.



Throughout February, NTAG Houston will feature compelling stories and spotlights on Black Sailors, providing a platform to celebrate their achievements, resilience, and unwavering commitment to duty.



