Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBER hosts 2024 chief induction ceremony

    JBER hosts 2024 chief induction ceremony

    Photo By Airman Tala Hunt | Six U.S. Air Force senior master sergeants were inducted into the tier of the U.S. Air...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2024

    Story by Airman Tala Hunt 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska—Six senior master sergeants were inducted into the tier of the U.S. Air Force’s highest enlisted rank – chief master sergeant – in a ceremony at the Arctic Warrior Event Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2024.

    Chief master sergeants hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence at all levels of the Air Force, and continue to develop personal leadership and management skills.

    Only 506 of the 2,249 eligible senior master sergeants in the U.S. Air Force were selected – fewer than 23 percent.

    JBER’s six inductees included Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Colwell, 673d Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent; Senior Master Sgt. Darci Snyder, 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron deployments flight chief; Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Conoyer, 517th Aircraft Maintenance Unit superintendent; Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Behrendt, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron operations superintendent; Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Masimer, 90th Fighter Generation Squadron senior enlisted leader; and Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Colica, 673d Medical Support Squadron medical logistics superintendent.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2024
    Date Posted: 02.12.2024 21:15
    Story ID: 463740
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
    Web Views: 23
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBER hosts 2024 chief induction ceremony, by Amn Tala Hunt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    JBER hosts 2024 chief induction ceremony
    JBER hosts 2024 chief induction ceremony
    JBER hosts 2024 chief induction ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    USAF
    JBER
    Chief Master Sergeants
    Future Chiefs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT