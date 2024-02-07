JBER hosts 2024 chief induction ceremony

Photo By Airman Tala Hunt | Six U.S. Air Force senior master sergeants were inducted into the tier of the U.S. Air...... read more read more

Photo By Airman Tala Hunt | Six U.S. Air Force senior master sergeants were inducted into the tier of the U.S. Air Force’s highest enlisted rank – chief master sergeant – in a ceremony at the Arctic Warrior Events Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Feb. 9, 2024. Chief master sergeants hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence at all levels of the Air Force, and continue to develop personal leadership and management skills. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Tala Hunt) see less | View Image Page