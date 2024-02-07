JBER hosts 2024 chief induction ceremony

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska—Six senior master sergeants were inducted into the tier of the U.S. Air Force’s highest enlisted rank – chief master sergeant – in a ceremony at the Arctic Warrior Event Center on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Feb. 9, 2024.
Chief master sergeants hold strategic leadership positions with tremendous influence at all levels of the Air Force, and continue to develop personal leadership and management skills.
Only 506 of the 2,249 eligible senior master sergeants in the U.S. Air Force were selected – fewer than 23 percent.
JBER’s six inductees included Senior Master Sgt. Sarah Colwell, 673d Security Forces Squadron operations superintendent; Senior Master Sgt. Darci Snyder, 773d Logistics Readiness Squadron deployments flight chief; Senior Master Sgt. Shawn Conoyer, 517th Aircraft Maintenance Unit superintendent; Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Behrendt, 732nd Air Mobility Squadron operations superintendent; Senior Master Sgt. Joshua Masimer, 90th Fighter Generation Squadron senior enlisted leader; and Senior Master Sgt. Matthew Colica, 673d Medical Support Squadron medical logistics superintendent.
