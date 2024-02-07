Navy Role Models Impact Chicago Native’s Decision to Serve

Chicago native Robert J. Carter is an accomplished and respected Sailor at Military Sealift Command (MSC) Far East. Since he arrived in Singapore, August 2022, he’s shown the command that he’s a can-do Sailor.



As the junior Sailor in a top-heavy headquarters at MSC Far East, the Yeoman 2nd Class’ responsibilities reflect those of someone more seasoned. Often, he’s the first person one will see when visiting MSC Far East and can answer most guest’s questions.



He started his assignment as the administrative assistant and has since leveled-up to fill the administrative officer billet.



Carter is responsible for processing correspondence, directives, awards, fitness reports and evaluations, as well as providing support and guidance to MSC Far East staff, and all out ports and reserve units assigned to the command.



Additionally, he’s the command career counselor officer for MSC Far East and for all of the six subordinate units in the area of responsibility.



“Those are pretty big jobs for a petty officer second class. You don't really see us in those positions too often.” said Yeoman 2nd Class Carter.



As evidence of his performance, he was MSC Far East Sailor of the Quarter for third quarter of 2023, and he’s been ‘coined’ by the U.S. Navy Chief of Naval Operations.



Those accolades are in addition to personal awards that he’s received in his eight-year career, which include one Joint Commendation Medal, three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, and three Flag-level Letters of Commendation.



Emerging from humble beginnings, he credits much of his evolution to the mentors and role models along his journey.



“To be successful, you must study the habits of successful role models,” said Carter.



He identifies his role models as his uncle, retired Master Chief Culinary Specialist Albert Shaw, and his brother, Machinist's Mate 1st Class Kevin Hairston, as those individuals who provided positive influence in guiding his decision to be a Sailor and to excel in his career.



“I have a brother right now serving in San Diego, and a retired master chief uncle, who served 20 years,” said Carter. “When I was a younger, and they would periodically come home, I would see these successful black men, in uniform, with respect from their discipline and the morality of leadership they displayed.”



These men played a crucial role in shaping Carter’s perception of the military, and was a catalyst for enlisting and improving his quality of life.



“I remember when Kevin (Hairston) was working at the malls in Chicago, struggling to put gas in his car,” said Carter. “Fast forward a year later, he had already deployed on the USS Nimitz (CVN 68), showing me pictures from around the world; upgraded his car; and enjoying his new friends and family he had made along the way. A classic come up story.”



Carter graduated from Lincoln Park High School in Chicago, in 2015, and at 19, enlisted in the Navy in February 2017.



He always had an interest in serving his country in one of the branches of the Armed Services. However, the choice to serve wasn’t his first option.



“My mom said she would not forgive me if I didn’t try college first,” said Carter. “So I tried college first.”



He briefly attended Harold Washington Community College in Chicago, but soon found out it wasn’t what he wanted to do.



“I started going down the wrong path. I wasn't focused and it wasn't what I wanted to do at the time,” said Carter. “My passion was to join the military. I wanted to better myself.”



Carter recalled that early on in his life, Shaw was always a positive influence. He traces his early interest in the Navy from a time when Shaw brought him to visit his first ship.



“Since I was a kid he taught me about dedication and hard work; and when I joined the military he taught me leadership and professionalism,” said Carter. “He was always a great mentor to me, encouraging me to strive for success despite any obstacle.”



Their Navy journey would eventually cross paths when Carter and Shaw shared an opportunity to serve together in 2020, aboard USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), which also marked Shaw’s last year on active duty.



According to Carter, he had the opportunity to meet some of the Sailors Shaw had mentored from across the fleet and all of them had nothing but positive things about to say about his uncle and the way he led and molded Sailors.



“Having a family member that served his country for 20 years and rose through the ranks from E1 to E9, and then at the very end get to be a part of this journey, is an amazing feeling,” said Carter. “He was as a source of inspiration and motivation for me, and for any African American youth, showing what is possible.”



Early in his enlistment, Carter asked his brother and uncle for advice and he was blessed with a few words of wisdom.



“Care enough to listen because that's all that one Sailor might need,” said Carter. “Care about everything you say, everything you do, and everything you wear. If you care about the people around you they will take care and support you, just as you did them.”



According to Hairston, mentors are important and he takes joy in seeing someone achieve his or her goals.



“You have to realize that you not in this alone,” said Hairston. “There are others who do care and who will listen, and will help guide you to where you want to be. Then, hopefully, you go on to lead, motivate and impact other people.”



MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces.



Celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2024, MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.



MSC Far East supports the U.S. 7th Fleet and ensures approximately 50 ships in the Indo-Pacific Region are manned, trained, and equipped to deliver essential supplies, fuel, cargo, and equipment to warfighters, both at sea and on shore. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

