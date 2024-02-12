III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos visit Texas A&M during ROTC branch day

Photo By Sgt. Anthony Sanchez | 1st Lt. Michael Patrino, right, a platoon leader assigned to the 410th Military Police...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Anthony Sanchez | 1st Lt. Michael Patrino, right, a platoon leader assigned to the 410th Military Police Company, 720th Military police Battalion, 89th Military Police Brigade, shows a ROTC Cadet the inside of a mine-resistant, ambush protected, all-terrain vehicle during the Texas A&M Meet Your Army Day Event Feb. 7, 2024, in College Station, Texas. During meet your army day, ROTC Cadets, JROTC Cadets, as well as Texas A&M students can meet with Soldiers and learn more about the jobs and opportunities offered to Army officers once they commission. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Anthony X. Sanchez) see less | View Image Page

COLLEGE STATION, Texas— III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos went to the Texas A&M Campus at College Station, Texas in order to participate in Texas A&M’s branch day event from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2024.



Multiple units from across Fort Cavazos, including the 89th Military Police Brigade, 68th Chemical Company, and others, brought personnel, vehicles, and weapons systems to provide the community with an opportunity to learn all about the different officer branches that are available to those who choose to commission with the Army.



The event was open to multiple Reserve Officer Training Corps from different colleges across Texas, Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps from multiple high schools, as well as Texas A&M students and faculty.



For over 2,000 cadets in the Texas A&M Corps it allows them a unique opportunity to see what the future may hold for them, should they choose to commission.



”We are currently one of the largest ROTC programs in the country,” said Capt. Michael Fung, an assistant professor of military science at the Texas A&M ROTC. “By bringing down soldiers from Fort Cavazos, it allows our cadets to get a good understanding of careers they can do in the Army.”



For Cadets like Steven Petracca, the battalion commander of the Texas A&M ROTC Battalion, being able to get hands on with the M1A2 Abrams Main Battle Tank, provided by the 1st Cavalry Division, means everything.



”My father, my grandfather, and my uncles were all Armor Officers,” said Petracca. “My dream is about to come true in a couple months. I’m going to get out there and meet all these wonderful Soldiers, and I’m going to lead the best that I can.”



The excitement of the day wasn’t shared amongst only college students, a group of JROTC Cadets from Killeen High School also got a chance to meet with soldiers and learn about a potential career.



“I’m here to see all the different branches that the Army has to offer,” said Cdt. Natalie Gomez, the executive officer of Killeen High Schools Corps of Cadets. “I want to commission as an officer. I’m excited about traveling to all these different places and working with good people.”



Gomez expressed how important opportunities like this are for herself and her fellow Cadets.



”Having this opportunity for me, and the student body, lets us get a broader view of what the Army has to offer.” She said, “I get to meet with officers from different branches and talk to them about their experiences and how they feel about their job- It’s such a good thing because we can get an idea of how it’s going to be.”



The Meet Your Army event brought the Army to the community and provided an opportunity for Soldiers, Cadets and students to speak with each other about what the Army can do for them, as well how they can be all they can be.