JBAB prepares for limited gate closures from Feb. 16 to March 1

Photo By Capt. Brigitte Brantley | The 11th Civil Engineer Squadron will be repairing water lines outside Arnold Gate...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Brigitte Brantley | The 11th Civil Engineer Squadron will be repairing water lines outside Arnold Gate from Feb. 16 to March 1, 2024, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C. This graphic shows the updated gate hours and an alternate route from Arnold Gate to Firth Sterling Gate. (U.S. Air Force graphic by Capt. Brigitte N. Brantley) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, Washington, D.C. – The 11th Civil Engineer Squadron will be repairing water lines outside Arnold Gate from Feb. 16 to March 1, 2024, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, which will affect inbound and outbound traffic during construction.



Throughout the construction period, the hours for the gates will be as follows for all weekdays except for Monday, Feb. 19, which is Presidents Day:

- Arnold Gate: Inbound is open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. Outbound is open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

- Firth Sterling Gate: Inbound and Outbound are open from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

- South Gate: Open 24/7



During construction, access to the Arnold Gate pedestrian gates will only be available when Arnold Gate inbound is open from 5 a.m. to 10 a.m. However, the 24/7 pedestrian gates at Firth Sterling Gate are once again operational.



Those interested in using the pedestrian gates will need to register their card and set up a pin at the Joint Visitor Center (JVC). The center is located at 256 McGuire Ave, Washington, D.C. and open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on federal holidays. The number to

the JVC is (202) 284-3555.



On Monday, Feb. 19, which is Presidents Day, as well as all weekends, both Firth Sterling Gate and Arnold Gate, will be closed. South Gate remains open 24/7.



“During previous gate closures, we were able to implement temporary repairs, but we need a more lasting solution,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, commander of JBAB and the 11th Wing. “This project will allow us to completely replace the pipe and hopefully be a final fix to this particular infrastructure challenge.”



Drivers will need to use the Firth Sterling Gate and South Gate during these times. In particular, drivers are reminded that while it may seem counterintuitive to drive north on base before going off base to head south, it can save time for many drivers as opposed to joining the heavier traffic

at South Gate.



“Ever since the 11th Wing activated on JBAB in 2020, we’ve dedicated an immense amount of time, money and resources to improving infrastructure across the base,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. April Clemmensen, commander of the 11th CES. “Repairing and replacing water pipes have been just some of the many several challenges we’ve faced.”



Contractors for 11th CES will deploy two crews on Saturday, Feb. 17; Monday, Feb. 19 (Presidents Day); and Saturday, Feb. 24, to maximize work on Arnold Gate during its scheduled closures. This strategic move aims to reduce the overall impact on traffic flow.



“We realize what an inconvenience it is to have another round of gate closures and water outages, but our goal with each project is to increase the quality of life for those who work and live here,” said Clemmensen. “As time goes on and our infrastructure is improved, this will become a less common occurrence.”



Steel plates will be used to cover excavation areas to enhance safety during open hours at the Arnold Gate. These plates will be securely fastened in place and will remain at the site until all construction work is concluded.



Crowley and the entire command team want to thank all employees and residents of JBAB for their continued patience as projects that will lead to an improved quality of life for those who work and live here are completed.