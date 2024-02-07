You’re the best around

Photo By Mauricio Campino | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Rose B. Smith, 436th Medical Group resource management flight...... read more read more Photo By Mauricio Campino | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Rose B. Smith, 436th Medical Group resource management flight commander, poses with her bicycle at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Feb. 6, 2024. Smith, an avid runner and cyclist, was recently named the 2024 Air Mobility Command Female Athlete of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino) see less | View Image Page

DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, Del. - Fitness is crucial in Airmen’s constant commitment to mission readiness. Recently, we were reminded of this when a member of Team Dover, 1st Lt. Rose B. Smith, 436th Medical Group resource management flight commander, won the 2024 Air Mobility Command Female Athlete of the Year Award.



The Air Mobility Command Female Athlete of the Year award is an award given to female Airmen that personify excellence in fitness and competition.



‘I was in shock[when I won the award], it was announced at our safety huddle,” said Smtih. “My commander had me come to the front, then announced I was receiving the award. I was in awe but excited.”



Smith is an avid runner. She has completed multiple marathons and participated in a full Ironman race, consisting of a 2.4 mile swim, a 112 mile bike ride and a 26.2 mile run.



“I’ve been doing triathlons since 2018,” said Smith. “As I was training for my first marathon, I was [introduced to triathlons] as a way to cross-train without injuring myself.”



Smith never expected to win AMC Female AOTY she explained. Throughout her races Smith was in the middle of the pack and felt that her package would be weak compared to other competitors.



“At the time, I [felt I wasn’t] good enough to win this award,” said Smith. “When the tasker came around I was reflecting and I realized I had done some really hard and incredible things this year, so I gave it a try.”



Smith began her journey with sports at an early age, playing soccer before transitioning to track and field in highschool. Though Smith’s feelings toward endurance sports could be characterized as apathetic at the time, she explains that her fitness journey, similar to others, began with baby steps.



“In track, I did super short distances,” said Smith. “I wasn’t a long sprinter I did the 100-meter race and pole vaulting, so never in my mind did I think I would be able to run a marathon.”



Smith continues to inspire her colleagues and friends through her unwavering commitment to fitness and mission readiness.



‘[My advice to beginners is] find someone to do [fitness] with,” said Smith. “It makes it more fun and you have someone else to hold you accountable.”



“She’s at the top of her game 24/7 and she always strives for overall greatness,” said Capt. Christina Laporte, 436th MDG medical logistics flight commander. “She’s extremely inspiring and constantly helps to motivate [others], she inspired me to run my first marathon last June.”



Smith winning AMC Female Athlete of the Year means she has been nominated to compete for the Air Force level Department of the Air Force Female Athlete of The Year Award.